  • New player enters hospital lawsuit

    A motion was filed Thursday seeking to intervene in a Bank of Hays mortgage foreclosure lawsuit against the company that owns Hillsboro Community Hospital. Wichita lawyer Thomas Gilman, who represents hospital owner CAH Acquisitions Co. #5, filed the motion to intervene on behalf of Health Acquisition Co., LLC.

  • Lawyer for hospital group quits

    The latest casualty on the list of people and companies owed money by the owners of Hillsboro Community Hospital appears to be the lawyer hired to defend them in Marion County District Court. Wichita lawyer Thomas Gilman filed motions Tuesday asking the court’s permission to withdraw from representing hospital owner CAH Acquisition Co. 5 and a related company, Health Acquisition Co., because they have not paid him as agreed.

  • Valuation notices to be mailed

    Valuation notices will be mailed Friday from the Marion County Appraisers office. There were no significant increases or decreases in properties overall. When property is valued, appraisers look at structure/building conditions, use of property, and any changes that may have occurred in the previous year.

  • Former director gets jail, probation

    Former county economic development director Teresa Huffman was sentenced Feb. 20 to time in jail and house arrest as well as probation for misuse of public funds. Huffman pleaded guilty in December to draining $46,870.89 from bank accounts of two charitable groups she oversaw while economic development director, and later depositing the money into her personal bank account. She later used part of the money to purchase a mobile home at the county lake.

  • Serial burglars break into Hillsboro pharmacy

    Sidney M. Lusk, 51, and Myron L. Glover, 47, both of Corsicana, Texas, were arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of burglary after being questioned by Hillsboro Police. The pair, believed connected to at least nine burglaries throughout the state, are suspected of breaking into Hillsboro Hometown Pharmacy between 2 and 2:20 a.m. Thursday, though nothing was discovered missing.

  • Massage therapist marks 23 years in Peabody

    Each week we’ll be featuring a Marion County business in our Business Bio section. Learn about products, services and people here in your own county. Working as a cake decorator might not sound like the usual prelude to becoming a massage therapist, but that was the path chosen by Shirley Davis.

  • County commission looks to hire engineer

    County commissioners Monday pored over a draft job description for an engineer they look to hire for the Road and Bridge department. The two-page description compiled by county clerk Tina Spencer contains a job summary, lists of essential and marginal functions, and minimum qualifications for the job.

  • Fire chiefs decide not to amend burn resolution

    Fire chiefs from across Marion County convened Friday at Hillsboro’s Scout House, to discuss changes to last year’s burn resolution but decided to keep it for now. “We really haven’t had a chance to exercise this,” Hillsboro chief Ben Stecketee said. “Last year people were unwilling to start fires, and wisely so.”

  • College auto program provides head start

    For Centre High School graduate Jace Hett, getting his automotive technician certificate last year as a senior provided a head start on his career path. “If I didn’t do it my senior year, I’d have to do it after that,” he said. “It saved me a year and it was a lot cheaper.”

  • Start-up business provides handyman services

    Need somebody to change a light bulb or clean up your backyard? Check out At Home Handyman in Marion.

  • How can businesses succeed in small town Kansas?

    Ron Wilson, director of the Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development at Kansas State University, will speak at 7 p.m. March 4 at Remington High School about innovative entrepreneurs he calls “ruralpreneurs” who have built successful enterprises in small Kansas towns and strengthened their communities as a result. The meeting is sponsored by Frederic Remington Area Historical Society. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

  • Winter is time to start planning

    Winter isn’t time for planting, but it’s a great time to plan a garden plot. Jana Dalke, owner of Serenity Gardens, rural Hillsboro, said soil preparation can be done as soon as weather conditions permit.

  • Bob Dalke

    Services for Bob Dalke, 70, who died Feb. 18 in Hillsboro, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Hillsboro United Methodist Church in Hillsboro. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro. He was born Sept. 22, 1948 at Goessel.

  • Jo Ann Thurston

    Jo Ann Thurston, 82, died Monday at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro. Services will be at a later date. She was born Jan. 23, 1937 in Elmdale to Louis and Doris Buchman. She married James Thurston Nov. 22, 1957 in Elmdale.

  • Luella Snelling

    Funeral services for Luella Snelling, 88, who died Feb. 19, were Friday at Ascension Lutheran Church in Wichita. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery in Florence.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Christopher Schafers

  • Hip-hop class provides new focus for kids

    In the past few weeks, Studio 23 started a hip-hop class taught by Tabor junior Juan Pigott, to increase involvement among male students. Before Pigott took an interest in dance five years ago, he didn’t think of it as an activity for men.

  • Blood donors sought

    A blood drive will be 8:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Peabody High School. Appointments are made by calling (800) 733-2767 or visiting redcrossblood.org.

  • Bands to present selections

    Hillsboro Middle and High School bands will perform at 7 p.m. Monday in the Hillsboro Middle High School Auditorium. The seventh and eighth grade band will perform two selections in preparation for the CKL Middle School Music Festival Tuesday in Lindsborg.

  • Goessel reading night Tuesday

    Goessel PTO will have a Hollywood-themed family reading night 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the elementary school gym. “Lights! Camera! Read!” will be a fun night full of movie-themed reading and writing activities.

  • Hillsboro Senior Center menu

  • Box top collections bring $2,883 to schools

    County schools are cashing in on box tops collected through the Box Tops for Education program to the tune of $2,883. General Mills started the program in 1996 to help support education and benefit America’s schools.

  • Hillsboro duo perform at All-State

    Hillsboro High School seniors Jenna Hinerman and Sarah Diener performed at the Kansas Music Educator’s Conference Saturday. Hinerman performed with the All-State women’s chorus and Diener earned second chair clarinet in band.

  • Hillsboro senior earns full-tuition scholarship

    College is a major financial and life decision for high schoolers, but it became easier for Hillsboro senior Jenna Hinerman on Thursday, when she was given a 4-year tuition scholarship. She was given the presidential scholarship from John Brown University in Arkansas. The award covers tuition of $27,000 through four years of college.

  • Bachman captures fourth at state

    Mike Dawes and Andrew Bina are two of the greatest wrestlers Hillsboro High School has ever seen. Dawes earned a medal as a freshman in 1992-93 with a fourth-place finish for Hillsboro before going on to capture three state titles in 1994-1996 at Andale.

  • Hillsboro teams charge past first sub state round

    Trojan boys basketball coach Darrel Knoll was befuddled. He couldn’t figure out how Monday’s opening round opponent of the Marion sub-state, the Wabaunsee Chargers, were logging around a 5-15 record.

  • Goessel boys bow out at 9-12

    The Goessel boys were defeated at Northern Heights High School in Allen by a score of 62-33 on Monday night in the 2A sub-state. Despite the season-ending loss, Goessel’s final 9-12 tally improved from last year’s 3-17 mark.

  • Hillsboro tumbles to Nickerson

    Losing 69-50 to Nickerson isn’t necessarily a step backward. The Panthers aren’t ranked among Class 4A’s best because they’re a pushover, even without 6-foot-3 standout Morgan Stout in the lineup.

  • College degrees and honors

  • Goessel and Hillsboro school menus

