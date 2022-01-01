HEADLINES

  • Shard-laced gravel spread on roads again

    Crushed concrete containing metal shards caused problems when it was spread earlier this year on roads in northern Marion County. The same material is now causing similar problems after it was spread in southern Marion County.

  • No notice of big spill has officials concerned

    Hillsboro officials are concerned that Cooperative Grain and Supply didn’t contact local responders when a fertilizer storage tank ruptured, spilling more than 22,000 gallons of liquid fertilizer. The city’s first responders were “ready, willing, and able” to help, Mayor Lou Thurston said.

  • 2nd coach suspended: Districts reveal little, say it's a personnel matter

    Marion has suspended an assistant football coach for one game for throwing an elbow into the chest of a player during a game. It’s the second time in recent weeks that an area school suspended a coach. Centre’s school board voted Sept. 12 to suspend an assistant middle high volleyball coach, Jalen Studstill, who also is a pre-kindergarten aide, for two games. The district has stayed mum about why.

  • Big drug bust nets only short time in jail

    Hillsboro police officer John Huebert’s suspicions about the driver of a 2011 Ford Edge he spotted at 3:20 p.m. Sunday at F and Ash Sts. in Hillsboro proved accurate. But those suspicions didn’t keep Jeffrey Richard Vernon Prafke, 41, of Wichita in jail for long.

  • How sweet it was! Candy, dancing highlight Old Settlers homecoming

    Candy, dancing highlight Old Settlers homecoming By DEB GRUVER Staff writer Old Settlers Day bounced back from COVID-19 Saturday, providing a bounty of candy for kids and alcohol for adults.

  • OLD SETTLERS PHOTO GALLERIES:

    Alumni classes, Students and homecoming royalty

OTHER NEWS

  • Hillsboro classes prepare for weekend reunions

    Several Hillsboro High School graduating classes plan to attend Saturday’s all-school reunion, coinciding with homecoming. The weekend reunion will be a family reunion of sorts for Irene Seibel and her six children.

  • MB Foundation to expand

    MB Foundation is building a $2.6 million, 9,300-square-foot two-story addition to its headquarters in Hillsboro to accommodate growth. Its current 8,700 square-foot building on D St. went up in 2017. Since then, its staff has increased more than 50%. MB Foundation is the stewardship side of the Mennonite Brethern denomination. It manages more than $311 million in assets.

  • Uses for salon building explored

    A building along US-56 north of Marion once eyed for the county health department is now being considered for other departments. At Monday’s meeting, county commissioners discussed using the former Silk Salon building for road and bridge, planning and zoning, emergency management, and ambulance service offices.

  • Kids act on library story

    Marion Elementary School librarian Lori Kirkpatrick went above and beyond reading a book to second grade students last week during library hour. She reinforced the spirit of the book by creating an activity for them to do. The historical fiction book, “Boxes for Katje,” is about a little girl, Katje, and her family living in Holland after World War II.

  • Festival to offer daylong events

    A day’s worth of activities are planned Saturday in Peabody as the town celebrates its fifth annual Fall Festival. The festival will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in City Park and include other activities around town.

  • Democrats to meet Oct. 8

    Marion County Democrats will meet Oct. 8 at Hillsboro City Hall. At their previous meeting Sept. 10 in Marion, members heard about a postcard project focused on the Nov. 8 election. Congressional candidate Patrick Schmidt spoke about his campaign.

  • Peabody Park donors, volunteers to be celebrated

    After raising money to replace playground equipment in Hart Park, Peabody Hearts for Hart Park will celebrate everyone who volunteered and contributed to make a safe place for families and children to play. Families may meet by the new equipment at 2:05 p.m. Saturday. Children ages 5 to 12 get free t-shirts.

AUTO

DEATHS

  • Karen Ehrlich

    Visitation for Karen F. Ehrlich, 77, Marion, who died Saturday at St. Luke Hospital, be 5 to 7 tonight at Yazel-Megli Funeral Home, Marion. Services will be scheduled later. Born Aug. 14, 1945, in Herington to Alfred and Darlene (Helbach) Sondergard, she was a 1963 graduate of Centre High School and worked at the extension office in Marion and as an engineering technician for Kansas Department of Transportation.

  • Geraldine Ewert

    Services for Geraldine Ewert, 91, who died Sept. 19 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, were Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Durham. She was born April 22, 1931, in rural Durham to Fred and Pauline (Greb) Kaiser.

  • Jerry Troyer

    Services for Jerry Troyer, 81, who died Sept. 20 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, were Saturday at Hillsboro United Methodist Church. He was born Feb. 9, 1941, on a farm in Reno County to Jerry and Mattie (Troyer) Troyer.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Phyliss Gill

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Johney Strotkamp

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Was it really the best ever?

    Traditions are made to be broken. Or so people of younger ages like to say. That won’t happen in this week’s paper, however. For more than 60 years — since well before this writer began a six-or-more-year school career of dodging horse droppings while lugging a 30-pound sousaphone down Main St. and tooting bump-bump-bumps a part of some musical classic like the “Peter Gunn” theme — this newspaper annually has pronounced Old Settlers Day the best ever.

  • The magical world of politics

    Not many would challenge the notion that Penn & Teller are among the world’s premier magicians. But not many know that they also are among its premier political thinkers. The often comedic, often outspoken prestidigitators are classic libertarians, with views that often are at once very liberal and very conservative. And they often use the magic of their showmanship to drive home points they hope others might consider.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    The stories we tell

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Overturning elections

PEOPLE

  • 78 years later, 'Taps' finally sounds

    Nadine Hoch, widow of Wharton Hoch, who lives in Denton, Texas, was joined by family and friends in honoring her first husband, Roland Myers, at a dedication ceremony Saturday of a memorial marker in Hillcrest Cemetery at Florence. Myers was a native of Florence. Nadine married Myers, her high school sweetheart, Sept 7, 1943, in California.

  • Lost Springs cafe to sponsor Fiesta Day

    A Fall Fiesta celebration will take place Oct. 8 in Lost Springs. The event at Al’s Café will include a pop-up market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. At least nine vendors have signed up so far.

  • Blood drive planned

    Blood donations will be accepted 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 10 in fellowship hall of Goessel Church, 109 S. Church St., Goessel. Donors are being urged to make appointments by calling (800) 733-2767. They should bring a photo ID and drink plenty of water and eat before their appointments.

  • Seniors to hear about Flint Hills music

    Traditional fiddler and chronicler of Flint Hills musical heritage Derrick Doty will present a program Oct. 20 at the 62nd annual meeting of Senior Citizens of Marion County Inc. at Hillsboro Senior Center. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. A meal will be served at noon. Doty’s program will begin at 12:45 p.m.

  • Senior centers menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 80, 105, 135 years ago

SPORTS

  • Marion wins homecoming nail-biter

    A closely contested homecoming victory for Marion, road victories for Peabody-Burns and Goessel, and losses to undefeated opponents by Centre and Hillsboro marked the week in football for Marion County schools. Marion Marion won its non-conference homecoming game over Remington in a 30-22 nail-biter.

  • Hillsboro extends volleyball streak to 13 matches

    Hillsboro was victorious in its third volleyball tournament of the season Saturday while Centre, Goessel and Peabody-Burns had mixed results. Marion had the weekend off and will play again Thursday at Inman. Hillsboro Hillsboro defeated Garden Plain 25-19, 25-21 Saturday in a tournament at Douglass, extending their winning streak to 13 matches.

  • Marion runs to victory in its own cross-country meet

    A first place finish for Marion’s boys cross-country team earlier this season was no accident. The Warriors took first place once again last week, but this time at home in Marion.

MORE…

