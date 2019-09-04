HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Whitney Dirks, second from right, and husband Josh arrange taco salads during the final farmers market of 2019 at Memorial Park. Members of Grace Community Church served the meal. The weekly farmers market ran from the Thursday after Memorial Day until the Thursday before Labor Day. It averaged between 150 and 200 visitors.



Weston Giesbrecht tosses a bowling ball down the lane this weekend at Bluejay Lanes. The bowling alley had its seasonal grand opening Friday and Saturday, the fifth year of opening at the end of summer.



Goessel high school students made money Tuesday morning when they buckled their seat belts.