Goessel Goal Getters 4-H member Athena Funk, 8, soars's high on her horse, Drifter, while waiting her turn Sunday at Marion County Fair horse show.
The tall and short of Marion County Fair's 4-H dog show was remarkable. Gideon (left), with his owner, Charlotte James of Marion, was the tallest dog while Kole Kroupa's dog, Crackers, stood barely a good tall.
Battle Baseball, a local 14-year-old National Baseball Congress team, placed ninth at a state tournament July 13 and 14.
Aaron Yoder, right and his twin brother, Daniel, both broke world records in the retro-running 400-meter dash at World Championships in Bologna, Italy in July.
