HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Seth Larson (left), 9, and Luca Morales, 8, demonstrate sword practice, called kumitachi, Saturday at an all-day class. Seth Larson (left), 9, and Luca Morales, 8, demonstrate sword practice, called kumitachi, Saturday at an all-day class.



At one time, Frantz owned about 100 Oliver tractors and other farm machinery. At one time, Frantz owned about 100 Oliver tractors and other farm machinery.



David Johnson and his 7-month-old grandson, Caiman, pose after Johnson officiated his last game as a referee at the Class 2A state basketball tournament in Manhattan. He is retiring after 30 years as an official. David Johnson and his 7-month-old grandson, Caiman, pose after Johnson officiated his last game as a referee at the Class 2A state basketball tournament in Manhattan. He is retiring after 30 years as an official.