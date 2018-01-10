HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Denny Kruger and his son Derek were among a dozen ice fishermen testing their luck at Marion Reseroir ahead of melting this week. Denny Kruger and his son Derek were among a dozen ice fishermen testing their luck at Marion Reseroir ahead of melting this week.



After performing for years in school musicals, Vance Klassen, a 2017 Hillsboro graduate, hopes somdeday to perform on Broadway. After performing for years in school musicals, Vance Klassen, a 2017 Hillsboro graduate, hopes somdeday to perform on Broadway.



Sienna Kaufman prepares for a free throw in the first half of Tuesday's game against visiting Hoisington. Sienna Kaufman prepares for a free throw in the first half of Tuesday's game against visiting Hoisington.