Hanging on to the common milkweed, this monarch butterfly enjoys the nectar rich flowers upside down in the early morning sunshine.



A sport-utility vehicle hit a concrete ramp Monday at the entrance of St. Luke Medical Clinic. When clinic staff called dispatchers, they said the SUV was smoking and they were trying to get the driver out. Marion firefighters, police, and sheriff's deputies responded. The driver, Danny Peterson of Burdick, was removed and taken inside for treatment before a deputy gave him a ride home and his SUV was towed.



Kids play Tuesday at Hillsboro's splash pad, renamed Tuesday to honor former city administrator Larry Paine.