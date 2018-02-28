HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



As his wife Tammy looks on, Chris Merrick engages with performer Curtis the Mentalist in an intricate card trick Monday during Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner and gala at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. The performer wandered among about 200 attendees performing tricks and later took the stage for a full-scale performance.



Sheriff's deputy Mike Ottensmeier surveys the vehicular carnage caused by icy conditions Friday on 120th Rd. east of K-15 near Goessel. The wrecker in the foreground is for a passenger car just outside the picture. In the background, a Countrside Feeds tanker truck slid into the south ditch.



Reece, a foster Great Dane in the care of Ida French of Marion, plays with a Valentine's stuffed dachshund Monday in French's yard. Reece hopefully will begin the process of finding a permanent home after a month-long search for a rescue group that could take him.