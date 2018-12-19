HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Edward Jones customers were treated to an appreciation luncheon Thursday in the Santa Fe Room at Marion City Library. Financial advisor Chris Hernandez said 150 people participated in the annual event. Edward Jones has been in Marion for almost 20 years. Hernandez is in his fifth year in Marion.



This Christmas tree was spotted west of Lincolnville at 290th and Timber Rds. It sits in a stand and is decorated with sparkling garland, red flags, and shiny ornaments. With no houses around, who put it there is anyone's guess.



Goessel player Zachary Zogleman pulls down a rebound during Friday's away game against Peabody-Burns. The game remained tight through the first few minutes, but Goessel went on a 10-1 run to take a 21-12 lead. The Bluebirds remained in control the rest of the game, prevailing 70-34.