Marion Elementary School first graders work on art projects Friday. The projects will be auctioned during a family reading evening March 7.
Neighbors are concerned about dogs that live at a home in the 700 block of N. Vine St. in Peabody. On Tuesday, one of the dogs was chained to a garage, and the other to a tree.
This roughly 80-acre tract of pasture recently sold for almost a quarter of a million dollars.
Marion's leading scorer, Jack Lanning, who pitched in 16 points, is fouled while driving the lane for a layup in Friday's near-upset of top-seeded Chase County in the Class 2A substate tournament.
