HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
As temperatures again approach the century mark, kids enjoy a water slide Sunday north of Florence Public Library for the library's 100th birthday celebration.
Brent Miles pulls a board out of a stack in the front of the building at 2nd and Main St. that he and his wife, Robin, bought to house their salon and boutique, Silk Salon.
Chelsea Mackey gives a procedure to Jay Smith Saturday at her new business, Dawn's Day Spa.
A sow enjoys being bathed before she is shown for judging at the fair. Swine were judged July 20.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2022 Hoch Publishing