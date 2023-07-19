HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A 2013 Chevrolet Traverse is engulfed in flames after hitting a deer Thursday on K-15. A 2013 Chevrolet Traverse is engulfed in flames after hitting a deer Thursday on K-15.



Rylee Thomas, 13, holds her goat, Norman, in a judging position called "bracing." Rylee Thomas, 13, holds her goat, Norman, in a judging position called "bracing."



Steve Hanneman, left, and "Moose" Meirowsky are part of a community of men who meet most mornings at Wendy's in Hillsboro. Their coffee klatches are full of laughter. Steve Hanneman, left, and "Moose" Meirowsky are part of a community of men who meet most mornings at Wendy's in Hillsboro. Their coffee klatches are full of laughter.