HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Advanced ballet students dance to "Pure Imagination" at a Hillsboro Studio 23 dance recital Saturday at Hillsboro High School auditorium. From left are: Eliana Smith, Jolene Abrahams, and Lillianna Salamone-Harris. The trio was instructed by Lexi Miln Advanced ballet students dance to "Pure Imagination" at a Hillsboro Studio 23 dance recital Saturday at Hillsboro High School auditorium. From left are: Eliana Smith, Jolene Abrahams, and Lillianna Salamone-Harris. The trio was instructed by Lexi Miln



Kahuulani, left, and Kekoa Baox stand next to their Troxus e-bikes at Marion County Park and Lake, where they spent a night last week on their mission to raise awareness for organizations they consider worthwhile Kahuulani, left, and Kekoa Baox stand next to their Troxus e-bikes at Marion County Park and Lake, where they spent a night last week on their mission to raise awareness for organizations they consider worthwhile



Zander Haslett rounds first after a base hit but will come back to first after not seeing a clear path to second. Haslett would then go on to steal second shortly after. Haslett led the team in steals with four out of the 12 in Hillsboros win over Nickerson on Friday in game two. Zander Haslett rounds first after a base hit but will come back to first after not seeing a clear path to second. Haslett would then go on to steal second shortly after. Haslett led the team in steals with four out of the 12 in Hillsboros win over Nickerson on Friday in game two.