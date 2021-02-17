HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Cattle are dusted with snow Tuesday in a pasture near Mark Harms' Lincolnville cattle operation. He hopes calves have grown big enough to withstand bad weather, but extended cold could still stress livestock.
Marion city workers clean snow from a parking lot near the courthouse Tuesday morning.
Marion's Jaden Slifer drives the ball against Inman during homecoming Friday night.
Hillsboro girls' basketball team members work on an oversized Valentine's Day card for residents of Parkside Homes.
