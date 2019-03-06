HEADLINES

  • Judge expands control of hospital receiver

    Lawyer also granted permission to quit case By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer The only one to show up Tuesday in Marion County District Court to speak on behalf of the owners of Hillsboro Community Hospital was Wichita lawyer Thomas Gilman, who has already asked the court’s permission to withdraw from the case.

  • Commissioners discuss pay plan, make no decisions

    County commissioners held a special Thursday meeting to mull over a pay plan proposed by consultants, but ended up tabling the subject to a later date. The plan, done by McGrath Human Resources Group and presented to commissioners in September, proposed increasing starting pay and market pay for employees already making below-market wages, annual raises, and consistent step increases.

  • Council postpones street work plans

    Although Hillsboro city council members reviewed bids for upcoming street work Tuesday, they ultimately decided to re-evaluate plans, consider alternatives, and make a decision in two weeks. Street supervisor Dale Dalke told council members they could save about $80,000 by eliminating two blocks of street work.

  • S'mores, nostalgia prevail at winter gala

    With a packed house of 150 diners, and 62 donated auction items, Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce’s Winter Gala Feb. 27 made use of every seat available at Tabor’s Shari Flaming Center of the Arts. However, Salem Home’s s’mores-themed basket stood out as the most popular item.

  • Unsung and unseen heroes

    “Marion County 911, what is the location of your emergency?” is what someone hears when they dial 911. This prerecorded message begins a complex series of actions for the two dispatchers on duty.

  • Hoch Publishing adds new editor

    Former McPherson Sentinel managing editor Mindy Kepfield, 45, joined Hoch Publishing staff Monday as a news editor. Kepfield has worked as a writer, designed news pages, photographed and edited copy for publishing companies in Kansas and Oklahoma including: The Hutchison News, Times-Sentinel Newspapers, The Norman Transcript and The Journal Record.In addition, she has served customers both in sales and as a newspaper librarian.

OTHER NEWS

  • Checkoff dollars used for ag education

    Students in Marion Peabody-Burns, and Centre schools are learning ag education through curriculum and equipment from Kansas Corn Commission. Kansas Corn’s STEM education program used by the three schools received the Reaching for Excellence award National Corn Growers Association Friday.

  • Cyber security course to protect city assets

    Knowing cyber security basics and putting them in practice will help protect Hillsboro and Marion city offices and reduce the risk of a cyber attack. Hillsboro city administrator Larry Paine and Marion city administrator Roger Holter and electrical supervisor Clayton Garnica are participating in a five-week cyber security course.

  • Public may speak on wind farm plans

    Friends and foes of a wind farm proposed for the southern portion of the county, and anyone wanting to learn more about the project, can have their say Monday when the county commission meets at 9 a.m. at Marion community center. National Renewable Solutions, based in Wayzata, Minnesota, proposes to build a wind farm originally the idea of Florence resident Rex Savage, who notched the idea forward but it never reached construction. NRS purchased the former Windborne Energy project in July 2018, renaming it Expedition Wind Farm, and has been meeting with property owners in the area they want to install turbines.

  • Sisters use home recipes in Florence bakery

    Each week we’ll be featuring a Marion County business in our Business Bio section. Learn about products, services and people here in your own county. By ALEXANDER SIMONE Staff writer As young business owners from outside the county, Katie and Kami Claassen of Flint Hills Market and Bakery in Florence start their days as early as 4 a.m.

  • Hillsboro foundation gives $2,000 to Prairie View Inc.

    Prairie View Inc. of Newton has received a $2,000 grant from Hillsboro Community Foundation to work more closely with Hillsboro Police Department to provide enhanced preventive services. Law enforcement officers report that up to 35 percent of community interactions are behavioral health related.

  • Tabor mum about cuts

    Tabor College administration is holding their cards close to the chests on budget cuts the board of directors approved at its February meeting. A series of actions will be taken during upcoming months to reduce budget for the 2019-20, fiscal year including a two percent expense reduction, freezing all salaries, relocating Tabor’s online programs, and reducing payroll by more than $500,000.

  • MCHS to meet

    Members of Marion County Historical Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the basement of Marion Community Center. They will finalize plans for the April 9 annual meeting.

DEATHS

DOCKET

FINANCE

  • Student loans mean more than monthly payments

    Student loans have become as synonymous with college as late night studying and intramural sports, but borrowing money is no easy score. One of the main struggles can be neglecting payments due to financial difficulties, like medical hardship or unemployment, said Heather Ward, director of financial aid at Butler Community College.

  • 2018 income tax filers may be in for surprises

    Under sweeping tax changes in 2018, income tax filers will find many differences in the forms they file this year. The IRS Tax Time Guide, available online, points out several changes in federal income tax codes.

  • Steer clear of bogus sweepstakes callers

    Local police departments recently received reports of bogus Publisher’s Clearinghouse Sweepstake crooks randomly calling residents with rewarding news of winning money. The giveaway that it’s a scam is that the grand prize is ‘won’ without ever entering.

  • Coping with cold, hard facts

    One of the truer adages of this world is that you never know how much you miss something until it’s gone. That might be overly obvious to anyone waking up on a frigid morning after one of two planned power outages in Marion County.

  • Thrill seekers

    This is quite a cold spell that we’re enduring in Kansas. I woke up this morning to frozen pipes! “Don’t forget to let the faucets drip,” my sister had cautioned me; but I hated to waste all that water that can drip away while I’m sleeping. I’d just gone through that “waste of water” problem with a leaking toilet that rocketed my water bill, and I wasn’t too keen to have anything dripping on purpose.

PEOPLE

  • Advocate named 'Citizen of the Year'

    When longtime Tampa mayor Jim Clemmer died in November 2009 townspeople were wondering how they could ever replace him. Clemmer, who had been mayor since 1991, was aggressive in promoting and improving the town. Fortunately, two years later, along came David Mueller, a Tampa farmer who cared about the town and didn’t want to see its downtown buildings deteriorate to nothing.

  • Sanders to celebrate 40th anniversary

    Harvey and Betty (Laue) Sanders will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary March 17. They were married March 17, 1979, at Marion Christian Church, Marion. The Sanders have two daughters: Carol Laue of Marion and Christine Laue of Omaha, Nebraska.

  • Seniors to meet in Peabody

    Peabody Seniors will have the March meeting of Senior Citizens of Marion County at 9:30 a.m. March 15. Lunch will be served. Reservations are due by March 13 and can be made by calling (620) 983-2226 or (620) 382-3580. Calls for transportation are due March 14.

  • Two scholarships offered

    Marion County Democrats met Feb. 16 in Marion Community Center. Chairman Eileen Sieger introduced Susan Levra Wallace, precinct member from Blaine Township. Martin Holler led a discussion about scholarships to be offered to county high school seniors. Two $250 scholarships will be awarded for essays on two Kansas Democratic Party platform statements. The information will be sent to high school counselors.

  • Mennonite fundraiser dinner March 15

    The Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum’s annual Heritage Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. March 15. Featured speaker for the event will be Melissa Scheffler, news anchor for KWCH in Wichita. A Newton native, Scheffler will give attendees a “behind the scenes” look at the TV news business with stories and videos.

  • Hillsboro Senior Center menu

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Hillsboro ousted in sub-state final…again

    After surviving a narrow escape Thursday night in the semifinals of the Marion sub-state against the hosting Warriors, many believed the Trojan boys had already played the real title game. There wasn’t much imposing about the other finalist, the Mission Valley Vikings, outside their height and a 15-5 record.

  • Wabaunsee ends Hillsboro girls' season

    What success the Hillsboro girls’ basketball team had at the end of the year, winning three of its last four games, had a lot to do with the sophomore tandem of Teegan Werth and Kinsey Kleiner. The duo combined for 44 points with 22 each to lead the Trojans past their first-round opponent of the Marion sub-state Tuesday night, at third-seeded Mission Valley.

  • Goessel fundraiser starts tomorrow

    Goessel Elementary School’s parent-teacher organization plans a fundraiser March 7 through April 1. Grade school students will be selling frozen cookie dough, coffee, and jar candles.

  • Goessel and Hillsboro school menus

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2019 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP