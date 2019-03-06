HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Zaylee Haslett, 4, launches herself through the air to the waiting arms of her dad, Jeff, at the Parents as Teachers Olympics Saturday at Marion Aquatic and Sports Center. Over 60 people attended the event which included swimming, bouncy balls, basketball, music, and more. Jeff and Zaylee are from Hillsboro. Zaylee Haslett, 4, launches herself through the air to the waiting arms of her dad, Jeff, at the Parents as Teachers Olympics Saturday at Marion Aquatic and Sports Center. Over 60 people attended the event which included swimming, bouncy balls, basketball, music, and more. Jeff and Zaylee are from Hillsboro.



Marion County dispatcher Savannah Hicks, left, and lead dispatcher Chelsea Weber review the location of a 911 caller on new mapping software. Marion County dispatcher Savannah Hicks, left, and lead dispatcher Chelsea Weber review the location of a 911 caller on new mapping software.



Callie Cook, 2, sits back to enjoy bobsledding with her mom, Audriana, at the Parents as Teachers Olympics Saturday at Marion Aquatic and Sports Center. More than 60 people attended the event, which included swimming, a ball pit, basketball, music, and more. The Cooks are from Durham. Callie Cook, 2, sits back to enjoy bobsledding with her mom, Audriana, at the Parents as Teachers Olympics Saturday at Marion Aquatic and Sports Center. More than 60 people attended the event, which included swimming, a ball pit, basketball, music, and more. The Cooks are from Durham.