HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
As one of her last official acts as Hillsboro Community Hospital CEO, Marion Regier, who retired Nov. 20, presented former Hillsboro mayor Delores Dalke with a proclamation from the Alliance of Rural Hospitals honoring Dalke as a "champion for rural hospitals."
Fresh pans of crescent rolls await packaging and pick-up at OK Bread Co. of rural Marion.
Main Street Ministries director Stephanie Moss displays a turkey basket put together at the food bank. She said 90 families received the baskets, which included a meat coupon.
15-year-old Jesse Dalke and her 14-year-old brother, Eli, took advantage of a snow day vacation from school Monday to build a snowman at their home at 1320 190th Rd. All of the county school districts were closed because of a Sunday blizzard that left big snowdrifts at some spots on roadways and required major clearing of parking lots.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2018 Hoch Publishing