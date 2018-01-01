UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE

  • Talk of confession delays release of Huffman arrest details

    Information about what led to the arrest of Marion County’s former economic development director may be delayed another week at the request of her attorney, who in court filings has raised the issue of whether she may have confessed. Wichita lawyer John Stang on Wednesday filed court documents saying he will represent former Marion County economic development director Teresa L. Huffman, charged with felony misuse of public funds.

HEADLINES

  • Sheriff arrests former director

    Former Marion County economic development director Teresa L. Huffman was arrested Monday on a charge of misuse of public funds. Huffman, who posted a $10,000 surety bond and was released from jail four hours after her arrest, was charged in district court Thursday.

  • County to apply for bridge reconstruction aid

    Marion County commissioners gave a unanimous vote of approval to submit an application for bridge reconstruction to the Federal Highway Administration Monday. If accepted, FHA will pay 80 percent of costs, with the county paying the remaining bill.

  • Weather whets appetites for chili

    Friday night and Saturday morning’s chilly rain may have dampened enthusiasm for the fifth annual open class car show at Marion County Park and Lake, but it only made chili-lovers want their chili all the more. Six vehicles lined the driveway for the car show, compared to 30 last year.

  • Durham cheese company ships coast-to-coast

    A family-owned farm in Marion County doesn’t sound like the typical location for a national cheese company, but Jason Wiebe Dairy is just that. Located in Durham, the Wiebes ship cheeses to more than 16 states across the country.

  • Tabor inaugurates Richert Auditorium

    As part of Tabor’s 2018 homecoming festivities Oct. 18-21, the drama department will give four presentations of “My Fair Lady.” The 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 production will be the first in the new Richert Auditorium, a state-of-the-art venue for major theatrical productions within the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts.

  • Company highlights county's growth potential

    Marion County should take advantage of its location near other population centers and develop more businesses with between 10 and 99 employees, the founder of a rural entrepreneurship center told area leaders last week. The county lags in attracting younger residents and is having trouble attracting retirees in part because necessary services, including basic shopping, aren’t widely available, said Don Macke of the not-for-profit Center for Rural Entrepreneurship. He and the other founder of the center are both officials of a for-profit group that sells investment and philanthropy services.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Local teens take honors at Junior Livestock Show

    Several area youth performed well in the state’s largest junior livestock show. The 86th Kansas Junior Livestock Show was held Oct. 5-7 in Hutchinson. Competing were 723 4-H and FFA members from 91 counties who exhibited 1,519 head of livestock, the largest number of animals shown at KJLS since 1988.

  • Newton bridge reopened

    A bridge on US-50 at Newton is now reopened after being closed since Aug. 27. According to Kansas Department of Transportation, the bridge deck was milled and patched in July and August. It was closed Aug. 27 for placement of a concrete overlay, application of masonry coating to bridge rails, and removal of a lighting system.

  • KSU freshmen make honors

  • Two outings set for kids

    Hillsboro Recreation Commission is offering two new programs. The first is a field trip for youth to Rolling Hills Zoo near Salina, sponsored by Rod’s Tire.

  • School board approves employee hiring

    Hillsboro school board set a new record for brevity Monday, handling no action or discussion items before heading home. One personnel matter was added, as the board approved Jenifer Moss to be walking bus coordinator.

FARM

  • Another Marion County dairy calls it quits

    The economy may be booming, but people in the ag industry are tightening their belts. For some, that isn’t enough to survive. Kent and Amy Sterk of Goessel are sad to be selling their dairy cows after 22 years in business.

  • Quality is vital to hog producer

    Orlin Ensz of Hillsboro has a contract with Livestock Services, Inc., of Great Bend to grow hogs for market. Ensz provides the buildings, labor, and utilities. The company provides the pigs, feed, and medication.

  • Farming for the family

    Dairy farming is not a common practice in Marion County. For Jason Wiebe, of Jason Wiebe Dairy, it’s in his blood. “My dad worked the dairy before me, so it never stopped,” he said.

  • Ponds are full, fall harvest on hold

    Farmers who have been hauling water to pastures since May have one less daily task now that substantial rain has fallen. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, Marion Reservoir had recorded 3.85 inches of rain since early Saturday morning, with more to come. Elevator managers in Marion and Hillsboro reported that most corn kept for grain had been harvested, and soybean harvest had begun.

  • Grants offered for crops conference

    Kansas specialty crop growers who attend the Great Lakes Expo Dec. 4-6 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, can apply for $100 reimbursement for registration and a $750 travel stipend — both available on a first come, first served basis — from Kansas Department of Agriculture. Oct. 30 is the application deadline for both awards.

DEATHS

DOCKET

PEOPLE

  • Democrats urge voting

    Marion County democrats met Oct. 5 at Marion Community Center. Ellen Sieger attended DemoFest in Wichita.

  • CDDO to meet

    Harvey-Marion County Community Developmental Disability Organization will meet at 4 p.m. Monday at 500 N. Main St., Suite 204, Newton. A public forum will be available at the beginning of the meeting.

  • Woodworkers to be honored at annual meeting

    Jerry Keen, a woodworker from Wichita, will be guest speaker Oct. 18 at the 58th annual meeting of Senior Citizens of Marion County at Marion Senior Center. Keen is editor of the newsletter, “The Knothole,” for Sunflower Woodworkers Guild in Wichita. He will share pictures of his wood projects from over the years.

OPINION

  • Is it too late to have faith in government?

    As if Marion County hadn’t been disappointed enough about economic development comes the news this past week that the county’s former development director is accused of misusing nearly $47,000. No amount of feel-good ads and generic platitudes about supposed opportunities can erase the ugly truth that one of the biggest challenges the county faces is not just a largely unskilled work force and decaying infrastructure but government that seems hopelessly mired between rosy ineptitude and dark shadows of fraud.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Seasons change, garden goodies going away

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Stream bank stabilization money available

  • UPCOMING:

    Calendar of events

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Hillsboro runners surge into postseason

    Since the season began last month, Trojan cross-country coach Kodi Panzer has stressed improving with each weekly meet. Her team has, with the runners progressing through all of them.

  • Late interception secures win for Hillsboro

    Trojan lineman-linebacker Wes Shaw hobbled off the Warrior Stadium field late in the third quarter Friday night and went straight to the Hillsboro bench. Shaw spent most of what was left of the in-county battle between the Trojans and host Marion there, nursing a foot injury.

  • Goessel cross-country team takes second

    Finishing second for both the boys and girls teams, behind 3A Halstead, was a rewarding experience for Goessel runners. Nineteen Bluebird runners scored their season best. Goessel will prepare for the Wheat State League meet Thursday.

  • Goessel football blown out by Canton-Galva, 56-8

    On a warm Friday evening, the Bluebirds were unable to control the Canton-Galva Eagles. The Eagles churned out 15 first downs rushing and never punted.

  • Volleyball team earns second place

    In a showdown on Tuesday, both Goessel and Rural Vista entered the contest with 6-1 records. The winner would take the regular season Wheat State League title. The hometown Heat stunned the Bluebirds in the first set, winning 25-13.

  • Hillsboro and Goessel school menus

MORE…

