  • Wind farm opponent arrested in alleged shooting incident

    An Expedition Wind Farm opponent was arrested Thursday after surveyors staking property in preparation for wind farm construction were reportedly greeted with gunshots. Amy D. Stutzman, 46, Peabody, was jailed at 3:23 p.m. Thursday afternoon on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was released from jail on $50,000 surety bond shortly before 10 p.m.

  • Car chase becomes manhunt

    A Colorado man was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and evading law enforcement after leading them on a multi-county car chase-turned-manhunt Monday, that ended in Hillsboro. Between eight and 10 pounds of marijuana was found in Jonathan R. Hurst’s vehicle when the 26-year-old Aurora, Colorado, native was arrested at 8:50 a.m., according to reports from McPherson and Marion County sheriff’s departments.

  • Man dies in Cedar St. house fire

    A house fire killed one man Tuesday in the 200 block of North Cedar St. in Marion. The victim’s cause of death and identity are still being confirmed.

  • Cases of flu rising in Marion County

    Health nurse says it’s not too late to get a flu shot for protection By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer With influenza season soon to spike, Marion County health nurse Diedre Serene is reminding county residents to get a flu shot.

  • Hospital interim CEO a familiar face

    The sale of Hillsboro Community Hospital has already brought two changes in its administration. Bill May, vice president for operations of Rural Hospital Group, became interim CEO of Hillsboro Community Hospital Monday. Rural Hospital Group is the company that purchased HCH out of bankruptcy.

  • Hillsboro to celebrate Down Home Christmas

    Hillsboro will celebrate its annual Down Home Christmas Saturday with daylong downtown events and lighting of the Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. Bags of candy from Eagle Communications will be available at the library while supplies last.

  • Goessel mayor leads $2.5M sewer project

    Dave Schrag has retired from Marion Die and Fixture after 34 years, but Goessel’s mayor still has plenty on his plate. Schrag is heading up a $2.5 million project to fix and renovate the city’s sewer lines.

  • Commissioners pick company to replace dock

    County commissioners Monday accepted a bid of $203,900 to replace a heated fishing dock at the county lake destroyed in a July 4 storm. Commissioners first reviewed bids a week ago, but wanted more information before deciding which of four bids to approve.

  • Car seat check lane planned for Thursday

    Parents who want to make sure their child’s car seat is installed properly can get the car seat checked from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Hillsboro Fire Department on the east side of city hall. Marion County Health Department, through an arrangement with Safe Kids Worldwide, spent this week teaching a car seat installation class.

  • Driver leaves scene of accident

    Deputies responding to a report of a possible car crash early Thanksgiving morning found the car, but the driver had left the scene. According to the accident report, Jesse Campbell, Hillsboro, notified the sheriff’s office he was talking on the phone with his friend, Nathan Bartel, 20, of Hillsboro, who was driving south on Limestone Rd. at a speed of more than 100 miles per hour, when Campbell heard a crash.

  • Camel with ties to county escapes for early holiday

    When Sully the camel escaped from his Goddard home recently, there was reason for concern for local fans. The camel visits Salem Home annually, while others have met the dromedary at Christmas time, owner Robert Almstead said.

  • Eleven earn league honors

    Eleven Centre, Goessel, and Peabody-Burns footballers earned Wheat State League distinction. Centre athletes on the all-league first team were seniors Jensen Riffel, Braxton Smith, and Dalton Stika.

  • Tampa Christmas set Sunday

    Tampa’s Christmas celebration will start with soup, chili dogs, and ice cream 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Tampa Senior Center. Santa is scheduled to arrive at 6 p.m., with a children’s movie starting at 6:30 p.m.

  • Coach leads young people in sports, life

    Pastor Alan Stahlecker guides his flock, coaches teams with grace By ROWENA PLETT Staff writer St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lincolnville is the only congregation Pastor Alan Stahlecker has served since becoming a minister. He has guided his flock since 1993.

  • Differences between cases of colds and flu

    Fever is rare with colds. Fevers of 102 to 104 degrees are characteristic of influenza, and usually last three or four days. Headache is rare with colds. It is prominent with influenza.

  • Vida Bartel

    Services for Vida Bartel, 83, who died Nov. 30 at Parkside Homes, Hillsboro, will be 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Burial service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 14 in French Creek Cemetery, rural Hillsboro.

  • Donna Brown

    Services for Donna Brown, 76, who died Friday at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Aulne Church. Born March 30, 1943, to Clarence and Virginia Pickens in Wichita, she married Chester Brown Feb. 2, 1992, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

  • Pauline Greenhaw

    Services for Pauline Greenhaw, 94, who died Thursday at Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hillsboro United Methodist Church. Born July 6, 1925, to Preston and Grace Waln in rural Canton, she married Don Greenhaw August 22, 1948, in Canton.

  • Larry Jay

    Services for Larry Jay, 67, Goessel, who died Sunday at Wheat State Manor in Whitewater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Golden Plains Free Methodist Church in Newton. Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday at Cresco cemetery in Howard. Born Oct. 18, 1952, in Wichita to Virgil and Barbara Jay,Larry married Peggy Hall on May 26, 1973, in Augusta.

  • Rosalie Kliewer

    Services for Rosalie Kliewer, 97, who died Nov. 26 at Hillsboro Community Hospital, were held Tuesday. She was born March 8, 1922, to David and Sarah Fast in Fairview, Oklahoma. She married Reuben Kliewer May 19, 1946, in Fairview, Oklahoma. He died in 2006.

    Donald Keazer

    Steve Kill

    Billy Williams

  • Tractors offer lifelong passion for 10-year-old

    Tractors are an integral part of farm life, but 10-year-old Thurston Silhan has developed a passion for a 1943 Farmall H Model his family bought when he was 1. “This is the first tractor I ever saw and worked on,” he said. “It’s the first vehicle I was around.”

  • Farmer back to doing the work he loves

    Lost Springs farmer Monty Stuchlik, 72, is now working again after fracturing his spine in an accident that required months of rehabilitation to overcome. “I came out pretty fortunate,” Stuchlik said.

  • Why test for BVD-PI cattle?

    Bovine Viral Diarrhea Virus (BVDV) is arguably one of the most costly viral diseases we see in cattle worldwide. Animals that are persistently infected (PI) with BVDV are considered the major reservoir for continual transmission of the virus. PI’s shed so many virus particles that vaccines may be less effective against the high challenge.

  • Ag careers available

    The following are some potential professions for those considering careers in agriculture. Agricultural business managers

  • To report, or not to report, that is the question

    Don’t kill the messenger is one of those bits of advice that people dispensing information have been delivering up since the days of Sophocles. Shakespeare reinforced the message in two of his plays, and countless editorials have mentioned it since newspapering began. What’s troubling today is that, instead of simply discounting information they don’t want to hear, people actively encourage journalists not to report it in the first place. We must confess to a bit of bewilderment over that attitude. Typically, it’s people who think we reside somewhat beneath pond scum that expect us to decide for them what it is they want or need to know.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Immodestly speaking

