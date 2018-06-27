HEADLINES

  • Future of county Recycling unclear

    Whether the county will continue to recycle is in doubt now that commissioners have learned the county is no longer being paid for goods recycled. Refuse director Bud Druse told commissioners that Waste Connections, the South Hutchinson company that accepts paper, cardboard, glass, aluminum and steel cans, and plastic items recycled by county residents has notified him it won’t be paying for such items.

  • Hillsboro rejects food service bid

    Opaa, a food service company used by most Marion County schools, can scratch Hillsboro schools off its list. School board members voted Monday to reject a proposal offered by Opaa Food Management because it came at a price board members weren’t willing to pay.

  • Historic Schaeffler House uplifted

    Work began Monday at the historic Schaeffler House in Hillsboro to repair its foundation and porch columns. The ground has settled at the southwest corner of the house, causing the floor to sink slightly, Hillsboro museums director Steve Fast said.

  • Former Methodist to take charge at Parkview

    The United Methodist Church’s loss will be Parkview Mennonite Church’s gain when Parkview gets a new pastor next month. Tom Byford, now associate minister at First United Methodist Church in Carbondale, Illinois, will begin duties here July 8. Although Al Magnusson, who has been interim pastor since March 2017, is leaving, youth pastor Cord Werth, and worship pastor David Martin, and visitation pastor Tim Schellenberg will remain.

  • Business agrees to pay penalty, fees

    The Lehigh owner of a business that formerly operated in Goessel and now operates in Newton has agreed to pay $64,424 to settle a consumer protection investigation. Kansas attorney general’s office filed June 11 a consent judgment with Terrence J. Rohleder and Mid-America Opportunity Research Enterprises Inc.

  • Menus for farmers markets set

    Barbecued beef sandwiches, hamburgers, and even catfish will be on the menu for Thursday evening farmers markets in Hillsboro next month. July 5 — A committee raising money for a downtown splash page will serve barbecued beef sandwiches with sides and dessert.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Suspect airlifted to Wichita

    A drug arrest last week could end up being more costly for the county than for the the suspect arrested. Gregory Mancuso, 52, Herington, arrested for allegedly having minute amounts of drugs in his car, apparently ingested a large amount of narcotics before arriving at the jail, Sheriff Rob Craft said Tuesday.

  • Community garden triples food bank's produce

    By receiving fresh garden produce from Marion’s community garden, Marion County Resource Center and Food Bank has been able to triple the seasonal vegetables and herbs distributed, manager Cathy Henderson said. Most of the products at the food bank come from the Kansas Food Bank in Wichita.

  • Gas company checking lines

    Atmos Energy workers are checking for gas leaks throughout the county as part of a scheduled safety survey. The company conducts leak checks on a regular schedule. Gas pipes are checked from street connections to residences and other buildings.

  • Artist to demonstrate technique

    Artist Cher Olson of Council Grove will demonstrate and talk about “plein air” (outdoor) oil painting from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Bluffs, a mile north of Matfield Green or 14 miles south of Cottonwood Falls on K-177. A free concert by The Skirts will follow at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be available for purchase beginning at 5 p.m.

  • State group elects local attorney

    Attorney Brian Bina, who had offices in Marion and McPherson since 2011, has been elected to the board of directors of the Kansas School Attorneys Association. Bina represents the Centre, Goessel, and McPherson school districts. He was elected at the association’s annual meeting May 30 in Wichita.

  • Blood drives planned

    Blood donations will be accepted from 1:15 to 6:15 p.m. July 9 at Eastmoor United Methodist Church, Marion, and from 1 to 6 p.m. July 11 at Lincolnville Community Center. Appointments are available at (800) 733-2767.

  • Corrections and clarifications

    A garden tour this past weekend in Hillsboro was organized by the Hillsboro Community Plaza Project committee, not the chamber of commerce.

OPINION

  • Telling people's stories sets journalism career

    Joining the staff of the Record this week is reporter Sheila Kelley. In time-honored tradition, we asked her to play both reporter and source to introduce herself the the community: By SHEILA G. KELLEY Staff writer What did you want to be when you grew up? I figured since I was smart and hardworking, I’d be a millionaire. Easy as that, right? Not so much.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Our particular melting pot

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Government defended

DEATHS

  • Jon Brooks

    Services for Jon William Brooks, 74, who died Friday in Peabody, were Monday at Peabody Christian Church. Born Dec. 5, 1943, to Harold and Bertha Brooks, he married June 7, 1964, to Esther Mellott.

  • Lee Roy Leppke

    Services for rural Hillsboro native Lee Roy Leppke, 88, who died June 13 in the town of Rocky Mountain House,Alberta, were June 19. Burial was this week atEbenfeld Cemetery. Born Dec. 15, 1929, to Carl and Lizzie Litke Leppke, he attendedEbenfeldschool until his family moved to New Mexico in 1945. He moved in 1970 to Rocky Mountain House, where he worked in construction and provided backhoe service.

  • Dorothy Weber

    Services for Hillsboro native Dorothy Weber, 93, who died June 20 at Diversicare in Sedgwick, were to have been earlier this week at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Born Dec. 10, 1924, to Solomon and Katherine (Schellenburg) Loewen, she and Walter Weber were married June 13, 1947, in Hillsboro. He died in 2013.

  • Harold Woelk

    Services for retired Tip Top dairy worker Harold Woelk, 90, who died June 12 at Bethesda Home in Goessel, will be 3 p.m. Saturday at the nursing home. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Haven of Rest Cemetery, rural Hillsboro. Born February 26, 1928, in Goessel to Frank and Margaret (Hiebert) Woelk, he married Lenora Reimer on May 20, 1948, at Goessel Mennonite Church.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Bertha Epperson

DOCKET

EXPLORE

  • Mysterious ad prompts purchase of lake's first home

    “It was small, only about an inch and a half long, but it got our attention,” Ed said. The ad had a small picture of a house at Marion County Lake and simply said, “What would you do with this house if you could buy it?”

  • Stone homes line highway

    A trip along US-56/77 between K-256 and Lincolnville passes by six stately old buildings constructed of stone more than a century ago. They have been updated and still are occupied. The house at 2294 220th Rd. was not always a house. It was a church, according to owner Melissa Zieammerman. When she bought the house in 2000, she discovered a cornerstone leaning against a rock that bore the inscription: “Pleasantview M.E. Church, 1908.”

  • Picturesque B&B overlooks lake

    A picturesque, 19-acre spring-fed lake is a major attraction, Alice said. It is stocked with fish, and boats are available at no extra charge. A paddleboat also is available. “Some guests have been fishing in the heat and catching fish,” Alice said.

  • Year-old eatery has plenty of history

    And people who eat there have good things to say about it. “We’re glad it’s here,” said Edna Backhus of Tampa. “The food is delicious. There is a wonderful crowd on Sunday.”

  • Collectors collaborate on new store in historic building

    Steve Blackwell, owner, has been diligently spending his time, energy, and money restoring a building on Peabody’s 1880’s Main Street, along with the help of business partners Christine Flaming and Morgan Marler. The trio’s new shop, Fannie Sterling 1884, opened Saturday and will have its formal grand opening this Saturday along with Peabody Market.

  • Friends enjoy camping together

    Mike and Kathy Saindon of Derby call themselves “professional campers.” Together with six to eight other couples, they have spent the past eight or nine years camping with relatives and friends at Winfield City Lake, Milford Lake, and Marion Reservoir.

  • Ramona loses 'redneck,' adds events

    Festival chairman George Thiel said some organizers remain the same, but some are different. Changes were needed because of declining attendance, he said. “Last year they didn’t have more than a handful of people helping with it, and they were talking about doing away with it,” he said. “I said I had no problem with it. Suddenly it was mine.”

  • Aulne plans early fourth

    Entertainment and fellowship will be at 7 p.m., followed by ice cream and desserts. A professional fireworks display at dark will close the evening with a bang. Participants are being encouraged to bring lawn chairs and bug spray. Donations will be accepted.

  • Fourth fest to begin Tuesday

    The dance will feature karaoke. A $5 cover charge will fund an alumni scholarship at Peabody-Burns High School. Guests must be 21 to enter. A cannon shot at 6 a.m. July 4 will kick off a day of festivities, smiles and celebration.

  • Goessel: small part of county, big part of history

    Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum director Fern Bartel has focused on another element in piecing together a unique display this summer — faded snapshots taken at funerals. Many of the 40 to 50 photographs are from Mennonite families that stayed in Russia and sent funeral photographs to relatives who immigrated to America.

PEOPLE

SCHOOL

UPCOMING

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP