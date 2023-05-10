HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
A fox kit poses for a photo Monday in the 400 block of Moore St. near Marion's library.
City workers use a bucket loader to remove rubbish from Kevin and Janet Geren's property May 3.
Hayden Mendoza works the crowd Saturday during Marion High School's senior showcase and awards night, performing "Women and Sandwiches," which he sang at the school's "Freaky Friday" musical in March.
A coordinator sits in a combine wheel as she takes a break from talking about farm equipment Friday during the 2023 countywide Ag Awareness day at the fairgrounds in Hillsboro.
