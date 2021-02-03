HEADLINES

  • Identities stolen for fake jobless claims

    Numerous people in Marion County have reported getting fraudulent unemployment-related information. Some get a letter from the State of Kansas incorrectly stating that they have filed an unemployment claim. Some have even gotten fraudulent 1099G tax forms money earned from unemployment, which has to be reported on their income tax returns.

  • The Eagle has landed, virally, with an owl

    When Peabody farmer Derek Klingenberg installed a camera aimed at an eagles’ nest in a cottonwood tree on his farm, he didn’t know that a scene it captured would go viral. The video of a bald eagle’s encounter with a rude Great Horned Owl has gained clicks in recent days.

  • A journey from cheerleader and homecoming queen to firefighter

    Something memorable usually happens on her birthday and the year the Peabody-Burns student turns 18 will be no exception. In just 34 days, she will join Peabody’s 16-member volunteer force as full firefighter after serving more than two years as a cadet.

  • Mandated cleanup leaves owner unhappy

    Kevin and Janet Geren, whose property at 702 S. Cedar was cleaned up two weeks ago by the city of Marion under supervision by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, is not happy with what was done and the condition the property is now in. “They didn’t do nothing but take my fence and take my property,” Kevin Geren said.

  • COVID surge ebbs as vaccinations begin

    As health care workers and older residents are beginning to receive vaccinations, new coronavirus infections in Marion County are beginning to decline. The county has reported just five new cases so far this week. It reported eight on Friday and 18 in a delayed report Thursday. As a result, the county’s seven-day total, which won’t be updated until Wednesday, dipped to 33, lowest since Dec. 27. The 14-day total fell to 125, lowest since Jan. 7.

OTHER NEWS

  • Eatery getting major facelift

    As is often the case when a historic building is remodeled, Jonathan and Leora Ramirez have uncovered more problems than they expected renovating the interior of Cazadore’s Mexican restaurant in Marion. The couple have plunged in up to their elbows and are working to bring a fresh, new look to the building.

  • Hillsboro sells former postal site

    Hillsboro city council Tuesday agreed to sell 642 square feet of a parking lot of the former post office property, now owned by the Hillsboro Land Bank, to Vyve Broadband. Vyve, which already has equipment stored inside the building, will build another structure to store equipment.

  • Countryside kicks off $8 million investment

    Countryside Feed will expand and update its Hillsboro plant and add new machines during the first phase of an $8 million project set to start in about six weeks. “The investment shows a strong commitment by our company and its owners to the livestock producers and the feed supply network in the region,” manager Brandon Acton said.

  • Several step up to aid injured woman, dogs

    A candidate has been nominated to serve as guardian for a 90-year-old Marion woman injured six weeks ago in a crash on US-56. A Sedgwick county judge likely will appoint a guardian for Ruth Cramer at 10 a.m. Thursday, said Wichita lawyer Martin Bauer.

  • $75,000 sought in fall at Casey's

    A McPherson man who fell on ice two years ago at Casey’s in Marion is now seeking more than $75,000 for his injuries. A lawsuit filed Monday in district court claims that Thomas Trezise stepped out of his vehicle on Feb. 8, 2019, near the convenience store’s fuel island and fell on ice.

  • Blood drives set

    Blood drives are planned for 1 to 6 p.m. Monday at Goessel Mennonite Church and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at Hillsboro Middle School gymnasium. Appointments are required. They are being accepted at (800) 733-2767. Donors will receive a $5 online shopping gift certificate.

COUNTY

  • Hospitals to work together

    After 68 years of competition, St. Luke Hospital in Marion and Hillsboro Community Hospital have forged a “work together instead of compete” alliance. Soon after Hillsboro resident Mark Rooker became chief executive officer of HCH a year ago, he and St. Luke CEO Jeremy Ensey became acquainted.

  • DUI endangerment could net 17 months

    A man charged with aggravated child endangerment after police found his 2-year old son in the back of a vehicle during a DUI arrest could face up to 17 months in prison, depending on his criminal history. Michael J. Weaver, 27, who was also charged Monday with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with an open container, has at least one prior DUI conviction.

  • 2 health employees to get overtime

    County commissioners Monday changed two health department employees from salaried to hourly because of the number of hours they are working during the COVID-19 epidemic. The two employees are the health department office assistant and an assistant emergency manager whose time is shared between the health department and the emergency management department.

  • Foundation announces awards

    Although its annual February Pancake Day won’t be held this Saturday because of COVID-19 restrictions, Peabody Community Foundation will give $9,000 to 10 charities this month. Grants were made for repairs to the Print Museum, support for the Fall Festival, improvements to Peabody-Burns school weight room, and the Christmas Light Fund.

DEATHS

  • Vi Dick

    Services for Violet “Vi” Dick, 69, who died Jan. 28 at Schowalter Villa, Hesston, will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Koerner Heights Church, 320 N. Meridian, Newton. She was born Feb. 3, 1942, in Hooker, Oklahoma, to Bill and Anna (Schroeder) Wohlgemuth.

  • Clarence Duerksen

    Graveside services were Monday for Clarence Duerksen, 94, who died Jan. 27 at Salem Home in Hillsboro. He was born Nov. 20, 1926, to C.C. and Mary (Funk) Duerksen in Lehigh. She died in 2012.

  • Feezer Regier

    Because of COVID-19, a graveside service for Willard “Feezer” J. Regier, 92, who died Jan. 30, at Bethesda Home in Goessel, will be private. He was born June 5, 1928, in rural Goessel to John and Martha (Unrau) Regier.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Jerry Buller

DOCKET

FARM

  • Grain prices rising on increased demand

    Hindsight is 20/20 when it comes to grain prices. Prices for soybeans and corn started going up in November and have risen steadily since then, bringing the wheat price along with them.

  • Dealer steady amid uncertainty

    Sales at a John Deere dealership in Marion have stayed steady despite a climate of uncertainty that has continued to haunt agriculture. PrairieLand Partners kept the doors open for its customers despite nationwide shutdowns forced by a pandemic.

  • Farmers to get USDA loan relief

    Farmers having trouble repaying farm loans from the United States Department of Agriculture are getting help from the agency. The department is suspending foreclosures, wage garnishments and foreclosure referrals for Farm Service Agency loans.

  • Cooperatives' dispute headed to court

    Farmers Cooperative Elevator Company, Cooperative Grain and Supply, and Central Prairie Co-op filed a petition in district court Tuesday seeking to dissolve Team Marketing Alliance. TMA is owned by the plaintiffs and MKC in Moundridge, Midwest Fertilizer in Moundridge, and Producer Ag in Topeka.

  • Conservation district celebrates 75 years

    The Soil Conservation Service was established as a federal agency in 1935. A year later, states were given authority to establish county conservation districts, and Marion County SCS was formed. In 1994, SCS became the Natural Resources and Conservation Service. Because of COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings and food events, Marion County Conservation District will not have its annual district banquet this year. The district is celebrating its 75th anniversary with newspaper recognition of all of its Banker’s Award recipients.

  • Conservation never ends

    The practice of soil and water conservation has often been passed down from one generation to the next throughout the 75-year history of the Marion County Conservation District. The Joyce Carlson family of Lincolnville is an example of that.

OPINION

PEOPLE

SPORTS

  • College degrees and honors

  • Honor roll area schools

  • Pandemic forces county teams to struggle with tough schedules

    Victories were hard to come by for county schools this week as they closed out January. Earlier strikes from Covid-19 that canceled games made it a busier week as some teams struggled to catch up.

  • Wrestlers wrap up regular season

    The state’s high school wrestling season would be two weeks away from wrapping up the regular season under normal circumstances, with the final tournament set the last weekend in February. But it’s not a normal year, as Covid-19 creates a longer, tougher road for wrestlers to make it to state.

  • 3 county teams in state's top 10

    Three Marion County teams are in the top 10 in the state in their respective classes, according to Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings released Tuesday. Hillsboro is rated as the No. 2 team in both boys basketball and girls basketball in Class 2A.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2021 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP