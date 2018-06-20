HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Malaki sits on an ottoman in the lofty living room in the Voths' tiny house. A mounted projector and DVD player can send images to a pull-down screen on the opposite wall.
Andrew and Angela Jost's two sons are excited about a book they found at Hillsboro Public Library.
A special corner at the Entrance to Larry and Judy Klein's backyard at 303 N. Adams St. in Hillsboro is dedicated to memories of their life on the farm. They will be opening their yard for a garden tour from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Cindy Griffitts is all smiles Friday as she watches her husband James get plenty of loving from their Irish setter Kaycee while playing with her puppies. The couple has been breeding dogs for a decade, but have started doing more after retiring.
