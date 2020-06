Maddy Daniels and Mallory Ediger join eager customers of The Igloo as they line up Monday evening for a snow cone. The shaved-ice stand, which reopened Saturday, has been a summer staple in Hillsboro for decades. "It's packed every single night," Daniels said. Signs near the queue remind customers to be mindful of social distancing. The Igloo will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. all this week.