HEADLINES

  • Passerby's warning saves family in back-to-back fires

    A knock on the door by an unidentified passerby helped a Hillsboro mother and her two kids reach safety in the first of two house fires that kept firefighters busy from 11:42 p.m. Sept. 28 until 7 a.m. Sept. 29. The stranger tried to kick in her front door to warn her about the fire. She was alerted in time to get herself, her children, and three dogs out of the house. Three cats remained.

  • Wind farm foe convicted

    An opponent of Expedition Wind Farm who fired shots as property surveyors worked on right-of-way in December 2019 was convicted Thursday of three counts of aggravated assault. It took a jury less than two hours to consider testimony and find Amy Stutzman, 48, Peabody, guilty.

  • COVID cases soar to 8-month high

    This week’s 39 new COVID-19 diagnoses represent the highest weekly count since Jan. 10. There were 34 new cases in the week that ended last Monday, 15 the week before that, 16 three weeks ago, 21 four weeks ago, 28 five weeks ago, and 23 six weeks ago.

  • Prayers lifted for healing of family

    Hundreds gathered at Marion’s football stadium Sunday to pray for healing three family members critically ill with COVID-19. Jeff Lee, pastor of Aulne Church, and his wife, Dawn Lee, are hospitalized at Newton Medical Center.

  • Boy, 12, shot by 10-year-old

    A 12-year-old boy was taken to Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, after he accidentally was shot Sunday evening by a 10-year-old at a farmhouse on 290th Rd. between Chisholm Trail and Diamond Rds. Sheriff Rob Craft said the boy had shotgun pellets in his arm, chest, and shoulder.

  • Road work grinds to a halt over workers quitting

    A rash of resignations and retirements has left the county’s road and bridge department unable to keep up. “My level of service right now is almost non-existent,” county engineer Brice Goebel told commissioners Monday. “Currently, I’m 10 people short. I’m asking for permission about what I can do.”

OTHER NEWS

  • Marion agrees to sell property before zoning OK

    Despite having told a couple in August to consult the planning and zoning board about their wish to build an RV and boat storage facility in Marion’s industrial park, city council members unanimously approved a resolution Monday authorizing approval of a contract to sell land to them. The resolution authorized Mayor David Mayfield to sign a still-unwritten contract to sell 1004 Batt St. for a discounted price of $17,000 to Ashley Unruh and Mark Evans.

  • Development chief calls it quits

    Marion economic development director Randy Collett will retire in two weeks after nearly six years. “The job is not finished, but somebody else needs to be sitting in this chair,” Collett said.

  • Top cop retires after 22 years

    Hillsboro police chief Dan Kinning admits he will miss doing the work he’s always known and loved, but it’s time to hang up his holster. “I’m definitely going to miss it,” he said. “I love this community and its people.”

  • Fall Fest raises spirits for autumn

    Peabody greeted fall with open arms and full bellies Saturday at the Peabody Fall Fest. CK Pharmacy, Prairie Oak Alpacas, Flint Hills Gypsies, and Peabody Quilters offered food and trinkets in crisp morning air under light rain. Peabody Community Foundation’s pancake feed at the senior center was a hit with morning crowds.

  • Transplant patient cooks for a cause

    Cecil Sanchez served up awareness of kidney disease with every ladle of chili Saturday at Marion County Lake’s Chili Cook-off. Sanchez, who lives in Wichita, had a kidney transplant Aug. 19, 2018, after three years of dialysis three days a week. He made chili Saturday to raise money for the National Kidney Foundation.

DEATHS

DOCKET

FARM

  • Milo almost ready for harvest

    David Oborny and his two sons, Tom and Greg, were preparing to harvest a field of milo Monday five miles north of Marion. Oborny doesn’t usually plant much milo but planted it this year as a rotation crop.

  • Vet looks to get ahead of cow baby boom

    Veterinarian Jessica Gernhard is planning for a unique burst of business at Animal Health Center in Marion. Cattle farmers usually have cows checked in winter to see whether they are pregnant.

  • Wheat farmers to get tractors going soon

    Relatively few acres intended for wheat have been planted as most growers are likely to hold off a bit. Jeff Naysmith, agronomist for Cooperative Grain and Supply, said some farmers were postponing drilling wheat because of armyworms.

OPINION

  • What our taxes really pay for

    Hidden away amid reams of puzzling paperwork about mill levies, tax lids, revenue-neutral rates, and the like are dozens of actual bills we taxpayers pay each month for various items government buys. State law used to require cities and counties to publish a full accounting of each check they wrote so people whose taxes pay the bills would know where their money was going.

  • A pandemic of misinformation

    Check your tires, adjust your mirrors, buckle up, then head out. You won’t be guaranteed of arriving safely, but your chances will go way up. It’s the same with pandemics. Vaccines never were billed as 100% effective. Seat belts aren’t, either. But we still require them.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Something to crow about

  • CORRECTIONS AND CLARIFICATIONS:

    Football and COVID, Restaurant owner

PEOPLE

SCHOOL

  • Students interview candidates

    Two government students at Hillsboro High school got to play debate moderators for real. Seniors Brody Rader and Connor Hiebert interviewed school board candidates Monday night. Their goal was to better inform the voters.

  • FFA'ers compete in nursery, soil contests

    Marion High School placed second in nursery and landscaping and fifth in land judging at FFA district career development competitions Thursday at Centre High School. Centre placed third overall.

  • New story walk set

    Marion City Library has selected “We’re Off to Find the Witch’s House” as its story walk for October. “It’s a Halloween book, but not too scary or monster-y,” librarian Janet Marler said. “It’s about some kids trick-or-treating for Halloween.”

  • Old Warriors to be honored

  • Sweet treats offered

    Peabody Historical Society will begin taking orders for ready-to-bake apple dumplings after last year’s success with them. Four dumplings cost $12. Those interested may contact Carmen South at (316) 648-3687 to order. Meanwhile, Peabody Senior Center will bake peppernuts every Monday and Thursday between Monday and Nov. 11 after taking a year off. They will be available at the senior center in one-pound and half-pound bags. The senior center is asking for 20 volunteers to help mix, bake, and dry peppernuts.

SPORTS

  • 4 of 5 games are runaways

    One close game and four routs marked last week in Marion County football. Centre, Hillsboro, and Goessel all rolled to easy victories Friday while Marion suffered a close loss, and Peabody-Burns was on the losing end of the final rout. Centre

  • Marion 2nd in tourney; Hillsboro wins dual, tri

    It was a winning week for Marion County volleyball as Hillsboro swept two meets and Marion placed second and Goessel fifth in a pool-play tournament. Goessel At the Canton-Galva tournament, Goessel won one match in pool play and then defeated the host school for fifth place.

  • Runners compete at Eureka

    Marion High and Middle School “got that hardware” Tuesday at the Eureka Invitational Cross Country Meet. Marion’s top middle school runner was seventh grader Zayden Janzen, who finished 10th in the seventh grade boys and girls race with a time of 6:59.

  • Bowling league results

MORE…

