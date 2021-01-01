HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
A crowd of 300 gathered Sunday at Marion's stadium to pray for Jeff and Dawn Lee and their daughter, Jenny Craft. All are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Warriors Booster Club member Lindsay Hutchison divvies up a coconut flake and M&M caramel apple. Toppings and caramel were provided by the booster club.
Marion's Riley Prior goes up for a block against a Halstead hitter Saturday at the Canton-Galva tournament. Jayden May and Carley Wilhelm prepare to return the hit. Marion advanced to the championship game and finished second to Little River.
Greg Oborny inspects a milo head for aphids. The bug eats leaves and deposits a sticky residue on the plant, which can gum up a combine during harvest.
