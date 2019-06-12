HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Hillsboro senior Cayley Settle drops into the waiting arms of her teammates during the Trojans' cheer camp this week at the county 4-H building.
A turquoise picnic table sits in the front yard of a home at S. 910 Ash St. in Hillsboro. It is a public invitation to neighbors to join to form relationships and share their lives.
Evelyn Matz works on a puzzle at Homestead Senior Residences in Marion. Matz's lifelong hobby caught on like wildfire with other Homestead residents.
A puzzle residents pieced together as a group project hangs on the wall at Homestead Senior Residences.
