A rider skids through a turn during the sport class section of Sunday's ATV rodeo at Marion County Fairgrounds, while a pair of officials looks on. It was the first-ever off-road rodeo at the fair, featuring competitors on dirt bikes, ATVs, and trucks
A motorcyclist rounds a barrel during Sunday's inaugural off-road rodeo at the Marion County Fair in Hillsboro.
Madison Kenney had fun Friday night in the bouncy house at the Marion County Fair. She is the daughter of Chuck and Audrey Kenney. Grandparents are Bruce and Tereasa Siebert and Linda and Frank Klenda of Hillsboro.
Joshua Diener is all decorated up for the 2019 edition of Hillsboro Young Professionals Glow Run. Between 150 and 200 runners participated in this year's run which included 1-mile fun run and 5K
