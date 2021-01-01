HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Sisters sit on Santa's lap during Tampa's Christmas celebration.
Warrior defenders Tessa Mendoza (11) and Kenna Wesner (21) fight off a screen Friday by Goessel's Rachel Zogelman in an unsuccessful attempt to block a thrid-quarter shot by Emily Flaming.
Delores Herzet puts out Christmas lights and inflatables for the whimsy of kids in Marion, similarly to how she first did it for her own kids.
Dolores Duggan's daughters, Debra and Darla Hall, as well as her granddaughter, Kaylee Hall, cut the ribbon for Dee's Medical Closet Etc. in Tampa, formally opening the medical closet established in memory of Duggan.
