Lewis Furmenger, 22, of New Zealand, practices goal kicks Monday at Tabor College in Hillsboro. Furmenger, a senior for Tabor, said he was taking advantage of weather which saw sunshine and highs in the 60s. The college is closed for spring break until Sunday.
Jesse Hopkins-Hoel, vice president of development for NRS, and Pat Pelstring, president and CEO, listen to concerns about a proposed wind farm near Peabody during Monday's county commission meeting at Marion Community Center.
The north side is all that remains of the residence of Elmer Delk, on Limestone Rd. near 110th Rd. The house burned to the ground early Sunday morning, despite response from Peabody, Hillsboro, and Goessel firefighters. No one from the family was at home during the fire.
Members of Tabor College's baseball team make the most of the warm weather by taking practice on the baseball diamond over spring break. The Bluejays are 16-4 on the season, sitting in second in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Coneference with a 10-1 conference record.
