UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE

  • State takes immediate operation of Westview Manor

    Operation of Westview Manor in Peabody was taken over Wednesday by Kansas Aging and Disability Services after the state agency petitioned the court for an emergency order naming the agency “receiver.” KDADS also filed a petition seeking to be appointed permanent receiver until all issues are resolved. State law requires that petition to be heard within seven to 17 days.

HEADLINES

  • Commissioners seek administrator

    Despite voters giving thumbs-down to a 2017 ballot question on hiring a county administrator, commissioners decided in a split vote Monday to create the position anyway. The non-binding 2017 advisory vote whether to hire an administrator was 1,192 opposed and 962 in favor.

  • Commissioners tentatively agree on redistricting five areas

    County commissioners tentatively agreed to a redistricting plan creating five commission districts Monday, but did not take formal action to approve the plan until after they hear from the public. Two new commissioners will be needed for the unassigned districts.

  • Flower shop opens to full house

    Kathy’s Floral Design was a packed venue at its grand opening Thursday, with 35 residents fitting into the small shop on E. Grand Ave. in Hillsboro. A native of Marion, owner Kathy Goering quickly adapted to life in Hillsboro.

  • New county EMS director returns to roots

    For the second time since Nov. 14, Marion County has named a new EMS director, this time one with local ties. Travis Parmley comes to the position from Great Bend, but he is originally a resident of Florence.

  • End of the line for embattled corporation

    The doors of an embattled countywide economic development corporation funded by the county and cities are officially locked and the shutters are closed. Marion County Community Economic Development Corp. board members, left with one remaining board member as of the end of this month, voted Tuesday to dissolve the corporation effective Dec. 31, and disburse remaining money.

  • Jaws of Life needed at collision

    A semi headed east on US-56, just miles west of K-15, rear-ended a pickup truck at 5:43 p.m. Monday. Zachary Wash, 16, McPherson, had slowed his 1997 Ford F-150 and pulled to the side of the road. Yandy Pinero, 35, Miami Plains, Florida, began to pass the pickup in his 2015 Peterbilt semi, when Wash merged back into traffic. Wash was attempting to make a left turn when Pinero collided with the pickup.

OTHER NEWS

  • Dog bite leads to settlement

    The parents of a Hillsboro boy bitten by a dog on church property, the dog’s owner, and the church’s liability insurer have tentatively agreed to a settlement over the May 8 incident. Nichole and Antonio Rivera, parents of 6-year-old Kalebh Rivera, and GuideOne Mutual Insurance, representing Holy Transfiguration Orthodox Church, filed a petition in district court Dec. 5 asking a judge to approve an agreed-upon $20,000 settlement.

  • Florence native leads department

    A job as administrative assistant at a power plant north of Great Bend prepared Sharon Omstead Box for her current role as Marion County Planning and Zoning director. She moved back to her hometown of Florence in 2013. Her mother, Connie Omstead, lives there. “Working at the power plant was one of my favorite jobs,” Box said, “but I wanted to be close to family, so I moved back.”

DEATHS

  • Arpa Ewert

    Services for Arpa Ewert, 98, who died Dec. 4 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Mennonite Church in Hillsboro. Burial will be in Johannestal cemetery, rural Hillsboro.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Holly Unruh

DOCKET

OPINION

PEOPLE

  • A year in the life of Miss Kansas

    Hannah Klaassen was at Marion High School Friday speaking about the Miss Kansas organization and addressing driving safety. Her appearance was one of at least 400 she is required to make throughout the year after she was crowned Miss Kansas in June. She is taking a year off from her studies in psychology at Tabor College to fulfill her duties as Miss Kansas. A business manager sets up appearances and arranges her schedule.

  • Petersons to celebrate 50 years

    Dan and Linda Peterson invite you to a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 22 at United Methodist Church in Burdick in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. Dan Peterson and Linda Fike were married Dec. 21, 1968, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ramona.

  • Hillsboro concerts set

    The Hillsboro Middle School and high school Christmas concerts will be Dec. 17 in Tabor College’s Richert Auditorium. The middle school concert begins at 7 p.m., followed by the high schoolers at 8 p.m.

  • CDDO to meet Monday

    The board of directors of Harvey-Marion County CDDO will meet at 3 p.m. Monday at 500 N. Main, Suite 208, Newton. House District 74 Representative-elect Stephen Owens of Hesston will share information about services available for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities.

SENIOR LIVING

  • Traveling minstrels perform at Hillsboro Senior Center

    Hillsboro Senior Center is hardly a typical venue for traveling musicians, but for volunteer performers Jean and Arnie Boyd it’s just another day. They try to make the trip from Chapman every six months. Monday’s 12:30 p.m. program will mark their third visit to the senior center, with the first on Valentine’s Day 2017, and the other St. Patrick’s Day 2018.

  • Loneliness, depression can plague elderly

    The holiday season is a time filled with joy and cheer for most people. It means being off work to spending quality time with loved ones, giving and receiving gifts, and relaxing However, the holidays can also bean isolating and lonely time, especially for seniors living alone, in a nursing home, or in an assisted living facility.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Hillsboro Senior Center menu

  • UPCOMING:

    Calendar of events

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Hillsboro and Goessel school menus

  • Goessel boys pick up first win of season

    After losing two games in the Bluebird Classic, the Goessel boys’ basketball team picked up its first win of the season Saturday, toppling Canton-Galva, 41-32. The first quarter was a close contest as both teams juggled the lead before Canton-Galva beat the buzzer with a three pointer for the 12-11 lead.

  • Hillsboro boys take second at Moundridge

    The Moundridge Preseason Tournament traditionally provides the Trojan basketball teams a stiff challenge to open the season, and this year’s was no different. What it did find was the girls struggling and the boys improving after opening the year 0-2.

  • Eagles dominate Lady Bluebirds

    Canton-Galva captured third place in the Bluebird Classic Saturday, drubbing the Bluebirds, 52-28. Outside taking an early 4-2 lead with baskets from Elizabeth Alderfer and Elizabeth Schmucker, mistakes, along with the Eagles’ pressuring defense, put Canton-Galva up 14-9 at the end of the first quarter.

  • Trojan wrestlers place at Railer Round Robin

    The last time the Trojan wrestling team was in action, they’d split a dual November 29 against Halstead and Minneapolis. December got off to a good start Saturday with the Trojans making a 133-mile trip to Ellis for the Railer Round Robin tournament.

  • Centre teacher completes Sockmen's Academy

    Centre ag teacher Laura Klenda graduated Nov. 30 from Kansas Livestock Association’s Young Stockmen’s Academy. Klenda, in her 10th year as ag teacher, said she appreciated the opportunity to learn more about a number of topics.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP