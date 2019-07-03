BREAKING NEWS

Intense thunderstorms dumped up to 7½ inches of rain Thursday on northern Marion County, severely flooding Durham, swelling Marion Reservoir to a historic half-foot above its capacity, and forcing release of water that created additional flooding downstream.
All of downtown Durham was reported under 3 to 4 feet, with around 10 residences evacuated Thursday afternoon.
A two-day search by a flotilla of dozens of volunteers and law enforcement officers who braved darkness, sweltering heat and underbrush hazards of an overfull reservoir ended at 9:15 a.m. Monday with the discovery of the body of a missing angler from northeastern Kansas.
An autopsy to determine cause of death is pending.
A 64-signature protest petition that would have forced a unanimous vote to approve a proposed wind farm is not valid, county commissioners learned Monday.
Russ Ewy, a mapping consultant for the planning and zoning department, told commissioners that owners of slightly more than 6% of property within 1,000 feet of project boundaries of a conditional use permit application earlier approved by the planning and zoning commission had signed the protest petition.
A Peabody man savagely mauled in the face and throat by a dog that would not release its grip emerged from a medically induced coma Sunday and was coherent and in stable condition.
The Thursday incident at 802 N. Olive St. left 51-year-old Kent Anderson with facial injuries too severe for him to be identified at the scene.
Drowned plants and weeds seemed to be posing the greatest challenges as temperatures rose to near 100 and combines began rolling through the county at the start of wheat harvest this past weekend.
Bernie Waner, 70, who started cutting on a 190-acre field northwest of Florence last week, was getting yields of almost 50 bushels an acre Friday — but not as good in other areas of his field.
A 15-year-old who suffered serious head injuries when he was thrown off an all-terrain vehicle in Peabody was reported in stable condition this week.
Christian Moore was not wearing a helmet when he flew off his ATV in the 800 block of Vine St. at 2:40 p.m. Thursday.
Nearly two dozen abandoned oil and gas wells in northeast Marion County pose significant dangers and require plugging, according to a regulatory report filed with the state legislature.
Three of the wells are deemed threats because of active gas flows with a danger of ignition or because of open, large-diameter wellbores or casings.
Marion’s long history of city council members serving on its planning board is not specifically prohibited, but a 1977 attorney general’s opinion calls the two roles “incompatible.”
Readers asked the Record to investigate after noting that John Wheeler, Marion city councilman and candidate for mayor, serves on both the planning commission and the airport authority. His current three-year term on the planning commission will expire in December 2021.
Urology services at St. Luke Hospital in Marion have expanded with arrival of two new pieces of equipment.
Liz Trevorrow, clinic manager for urologist Kristopher Carlson, said a prostate biopsy probe would make it possible for Carlson to perform ultrasound-guided biopsies for patients with elevated prostrate screening scores or abnormal prostate scans.
It isn’t listed yet, but fresh pork rinds will soon be a new item on the menu at Wagon Wheel Express, 202 W. Main St. in Marion.
Owner Keith Hess said a salesman told him about the product, and he decided to try it. He offers samples to customers, and people can order them.
Until a now cook is hired, Marion seniors will be eating hot meals prepared at Hillsboro Senior Center and brought to Marion.
The emergency service will begin July 8. Reservations will be called in a day ahead.
City officials found 19 disused appliances and several inoperable vehicles when they were accompanied by police in inspecting Kevin Geren’s property in the 700 block of S. Cedar St.
“We went out to look and see what the size of the abatement will be and how many city crews will be devoted to the cleanup,” administrator Roger Holter said.
In 19 years as office coordinator with Prairie View Mental Health Clinic, retiree Diana Hadley has seen the evolution of her workplace and mental health.
While the office has been at S. Ash St. in Hillsboro for nearly a decade, Hadley has had her share of experience moving locations.
A recently demolished home at Cedar and Welch Sts. represents the prospect for expansion for Kelley Schafers and her family, who own the lot and house next door.
“We’re thinking about eventually building on, and the only way we can go is to the east, where that lot is,” she said.
Services for former Marion instrumental music teacher Conrad P. Steinel, 91, who died after a fall last week at his home in Emporia, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Emporia.
An amateur radio enthusiast, he and his wife, school librarian Lois (Danielson) Steinel, taught in Marion schools from 1962 until 1971. She died in November.
IN MEMORIAM: Teresa Higgins
IN MEMORIAM: John Meyer
“It’s one of the things Peabody is pretty proud of,” fireworks committee member Jay Gfeller said. “A lot of the time when you ask people about Peabody, the first thing they say is about the fireworks.”
The show’s stellar reputation reaches beyond state lines, he said.
Peabody’s second annual Fall Festival, coinciding with arts and crafts festivals in Marion and Hillsboro, will add a wiffle ball tournament.
“That’s one thing we want to do, is spread it out a bit more,” committee chairman Ginger Whitney said. “Then people can visit the Morgan House if it’s open, and the historical museum, then go to the car show. We try to make people walk the sidewalks and enjoy the 1880s downtown.”
The event and expenditures on fireworks have grown every year.
The event is the Sunday before or the Sunday after the Fourth. This year it will be July 7.
Several homeowners are now trying to preserve the structures.
The John Wheeler family is working to preserve the historic Billings house south of Main and Walnut Sts. after purchasing the property in 2014 from Will Meysing.
Freedom from being forgotten.
“We’re trying to do something for the community to help build it back up, and that’s one of the biggest things,” co-organizer George Thiel said. “It’s more than a forgotten city.”
Girl, 10, has spent most of life preparing animals for shows
By PHYLLIS ZORN
Staff writer
Outside her family’s home near Marion Reservoir, 10-year-old Tayle Black often can be seen walking on leashes — not dogs but pigs. She isn’t doing it to entertain passers-by. She’s preparing them for the show ring.
Tayle has been showing pigs in 4-H and on the livestock show circuit since she was 6, and has been raising and training them since before she started school.
“The things we take over are our large prairie tractors and a steam engine,” Toews said. “They weigh about 25,000 pounds each. They were really a miraculous part of farming from 1910 to 1920. In the days these were made, most farming was done with a horse pulling a plow.”
Toews and his wife, Leann, like to collect the largest model of equipment made by manufacturing companies.
But time has worked damage on the plywood walking surface of the dock, and lake supervisor Isaac Hett is looking to have repairs made.
Hett said the flooring of the outer walkway had become squishy and soft in parts.
“That’s the challenge of it, displaying different things people enjoy,” she said. “I’ve had a variety of things over the years.”
Davis finds more value in featuring an assortment of art styles and media, as opposed to exclusively one artist or style.
A two-week opera workshop that last year was conducted in Marion will move back to Cottonwood Falls July 1 through 10.
Martha Sharp again will direct the International Opera Workshop, which has accepted 11 singers from six states for its third annual program.
The pleasant voice you normally hear when you call our office belongs to Cheri Bentz. Cheri’s a nice person, and you can make her day on Friday by not calling to tell us you got a Marion County Record instead of your normal Hillsboro Star-Journal or Peabody Gazette-Bulletin.
As we usually do in holiday weeks, we’re printing this week’s papers early, as a special combined edition with something extra thrown in: another of our popular Explore sections, highlighting a few of the entertaining things you and out-of-town visitors can do in our county over the next month or so.
If you knew the first man on the moon, Neil Armstrong, it’s not difficult to see why he was selected as commander of the historic Apollo 11 mission that both landed and returned July 20, 1969.
With the 50th anniversary of the landing weeks away, Neil Armstrong’s brother, Marion County resident Dean, spoke Sunday afternoon at Marion’s community center. Marion’s Public Library organized the event.
A potluck supper at 6 p.m. July 9 in the Holy Family Parish activity center will welcome one of four teams of missionary bikers traveling to St. Louis to raise money for abortion alternatives.
Six bikers and two support personnel from Holly, Colorado, are scheduled to arrive in Marion that afternoon.
Peabody’s vacation Bible school is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. July 15 to 19 for preschoolers through sixth graders.
It will be hosted by Gracepoint Church, but the location will be the Methodist Church.
Blood donations will be accepted from 1:15 to 6:15 p.m. July 8 at Eastmoor United Methodist Church, Marion.
Photo identification is required.
Marion County farmers who could not plant their crops because of flooded or wet fields can sign up for technical and financial assistance from the Natural Resources and Conservation Service to plant cover crops on the affected acres instead of letting fields go fallow and uncovered. The deadline is July 26.
Farmers can apply by visiting the USDA Service Center, 301 Eisenhower Dr., Marion, or calling (620) 382-3714.
The remaining farmers markets of the year in Burns have been canceled due to health concerns for organizers Gary and Sonda Bruce.
Walking tacos July 11 and hamburgers July 18, both with side dishes, will be on the menu for Hillsboro farmers markets this month.
No market is planned on the Fourth of July nor during the county fair, July 26.
