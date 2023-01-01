HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Marion middle school students splash in the pool during a back-to-school swim party Aug. 17. Elementary school students also enjoyed a day at the pool to celebrate the start of classes for eighth grade students. Most schools across the county, including Centre, Hillsboro, Goessel, and Peabody, all started classes the same day. Now schools are looking forward to the start of fall sports.



Joe Box demands answers from Florence city council members at Monday's meeting.



A video of the Aug. 11 police raid on Joan Meyer's house is posted at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e50NOlm6dkI.