HEADLINES

  • Voters favor expanded commission

    Marion County commission will go from three members to five after 2,450 voters voted in favor and 2,016 voted against a ballot question asking if the commission should change to a five-member district. Dianne Novak, who first brought up the idea of a five-member commission, was pleased to hear the measure passed.

  • Hospital CEO resigns

    Hillsboro Community Hospital has an interim CEO effective today in the wake of CEO Marion Regier’s resignation. Regier, who said she is retiring to spend more time with family and grandchildren, said she will leave by the end of this month, with the exact date depending on when an interim CEO is ready to assume full responsibility.

  • County worries about roads near wind farm

    A pair of representatives for Enel Green Power and a pair from Kirkham Michael were asked to appear before county commissioners Monday to discuss concerns about roads surrounding the Diamond Vista wind farm. Given the number of people working on the project, making sure everyone knows not to damage roads or nearby land is importamt, commissioner Kent Becker said.

  • Legion making difference for veterans, community

    While the American Legion has a reputation as a social group for veterans, it’s also about continuing service by helping the community, Hillsboro’s Post 366 commander Josh Plenert said. “We try to serve veterans and children,” Plenert said. “We do lots of stuff, sponsoring teams like little league baseball.”

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Area 4-H members, clubs get awards at banquet

    Sunday evening the Marion City ballroom was full of laughter, clapping, and celebrating. Marion County Extension held their annual 4-H achievement awards with a banquet and individual awards presentation. Ninety people helped celebrate members’ year-end accomplishments.

  • Seniors can learn about power of attorney

    People wanting to learn about Durable Power of Attorney assignments can attend an information session at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Marion Senior Center. Attorney Paul Shipp, Kansas Legal Services, will talk about Durable Power of Attorney forms, what a DPA is, why it’s useful, who needs one, how to choose the person to appoint as DPA, and how to revoke it.

  • Youngsters to join 'Hansel and Gretel' performers

    Tabor College Opera will present three performances of “Hansel and Gretel” at 7 p.m. Nov. 8-10 in the Prieb Harder Black Box Theater in the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. This year’s show will involve dance students from Hillsboro’s Studio 23 as well as a children’s chorus put together specifically for these performances. Stephenson said between dancers and singers, 35 children will participate.

  • KDOT approves bids

    Kansas Department of Transportation approved bids in October for state highway construction and maintenance projects in Marion County. The half-mile of K-168 from US-56 to the southern city limits of Lehigh will receive milling and overlay at a cost of $82,707.

  • Angel Tree applications available

    Applications for Hillsboro’s Angel Tree are available at Hillsboro State Bank, USD 410 schools, and Hillsboro churches. The Angel Tree is a giving opportunity to make sure people in the community have gifts for Christmas.

  • Farm conference registration due Monday

    Kansas Rural Center’s 2018 Farm & Food conference will be Nov. 16 – 17 at Hotel at Old Town Conference Center in Wichita. Registration is open until Monday. Conference costs are $70 per day, or $135 for both days.

  • Organists share musical history

    A history of the first 200 years of the organ in American colonies and the United States will be presented at 4 p.m. Sunday in Richert Auditorium at Tabor College. David and Jeannine Jordan will tell the story, “From Sea to Shining Sea,” using music, anecdotes, and visuals.

  • Hillsboro raises electric rates

    Hillsboro electricity customers will see an increase in their utility bills Jan. 1. Hillsboro city council members voted Tuesday to increase both base rates and price per kilowatt charged for electricity in order to meet the 2019 electricity budget.

VETERANS

  • Veteran relates Vietnam War experience

    Peabody resident Scott Weber was 20 in January 1968 when he was drafted for the Vietnam War. What followed was a completely new view of life — and often not a good one.

  • Veteran reflects on time in Korea

    For Walter Norman, joining the Navy in 1951 was a split-second decision that carried implications for the rest of his life. He graduated that May, and was stationed in Japan by the end of the year.

EDUCATION

  • Head Start promotes skills

    Lesli Beery has been Head Start teacher at Marion for 11 years. Classes are in session twice a day Monday through Thursday at the elementary school. Beery said preparing 3- and 4-year-olds for school is one of the goals of Head Start, but just as important, or more so, is teaching them how to handle situations and relate to people.

  • Scholars' bowl showcases knowledge

    The term “high school extracurriculars” refers to a broad range of activities — sports, musicals, forensics, and chess club. Scholars’ bowl is different because it relates to students who excel academically.

DEATHS

  • Bill Skaggs Jr.

    Services for retired phone company employee Bill Skaggs, Jr., 92, of Topeka, who died Oct. 30, were held Nov. 3 at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Topeka. Burial with military honors took place in Mount Hope Cemetery. He was born Aug. 26, 1926 in Joplin, Missouri, son of William Pascal and Blanche Burtrum Skaggs.

  • Leola Unrau

    Services for Leola M. Unrau, 82, who died last Saturday at Parkside Home in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Interment will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Lehigh Mennonite cemetery. Family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro.

  • Helen Vogel

    Services for Helen Marie Vogel, 82, who died Friday at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, were at Zoar Mennonite Brethren Church in Inman. Helen was born June 16, 1936 to Henry J. and Elizabeth Klaassen Voth at Mountain. Lake, Minnesota.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Dan Stucky

DOCKET

OPINION

  • In remembrance of the future

    Dates often sear themselves into our memories. Except for the youngest among us, most remember exactly what they were doing when they heard of airliners crashing into the twin towers of the World Trade Center and Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. Others recall when they learned that John Lennon had been shot, or Elvis Presley had died. Those approaching or beyond retirement probably recall hearing of the assassinations of Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., and John Kennedy. People born earlier may recall where they were during the Cuban Missile Crisis, or at V.J. and V.E. Days, or even at the announcement of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Giving thanks for lines

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    The public be damned, Volunteers needed, Comments on catty comments

  • CORRECTION:

    Correction

NEWS

  • Giving Tuesday is Nov. 27

    Hillsboro Community Foundation is having a Giving Tuesday event from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 27 at the city building. Giving Tuesday is every year after Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday to kick off the charitable season of holiday and end-of-year giving.

  • Bean harvest better than expected

    Farmers were working like crazy this past week bringing in the bean harvest and sowing wheat before another rain came along Sunday night. It has turned out to be a wet harvest, with slow, soaking rains that kept farmers out of the fields for days on end. They sometimes fought soft ground to bring in the crop.

  • Health fair brings steady crowd

    Business was steady throughout the morning during the 2018 Marion County Health Fair. People lined up to get blood tests, carotid artery ultrasounds and flu shots, along with visiting booths where they could learn about health services available for county residents.

  • Old Mill Rd. closed across reservoir dam

    A portion of Old Mill Rd. running across the dam at Marion Reservoir is closed until early 2020 for construction of a new bridge. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pawnee Rd. will serve as an alternate route during construction. Pawnee Rd. connects to US-56.

  • Santa to appear at Legion post in Hillsboro

    Santa Claus will be a special guest from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at American Legion Post #366 in Hillsboro during the 2018 District IV homecoming. Refreshments will be served.

  • Hillsboro Senior Center menu

  • UPCOMING:

    Calendar of events

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Magical season ends for Hillsboro

    Getting beat by a team like Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan is certainly no disgrace. The Panthers don’t lose often.

  • Hillsboro basketball starting up

    Hillsboro Recreation Commission is accepting signups for basketball through Junior Athletics of the Midwest. Hillsboro High School boys’ coach Darrell Knoll and girls’ coach Nathan Hiebert will host Saturday practices to stress fundamentals and game situations. Parents, local coaches, and high school players will assist. Visit https://hillsboroks.recdesk.com/
    Community/Home to register. The recreation commission will be sponsoring open gym 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting Nov. 14, and 2 to 5 p.m. on Sundays, starting Nov. 18. Participants need to bring their own basketball and a separate set of clean basketball shoes. For additional information, contact Doug Sisk at recreation@cityofhillsboro.net or (620)947-3490.

  • TEEN to meet in Hillsboro

    The Technology Excellence in Education Network (TEEN) will meet 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at USD 410 District Office, 416 S. Date, Hillsboro. For questions or information, call Lena Kleiner at (620) 877-0237.

  • Hillsboro and Goessel school menus

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP