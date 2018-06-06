HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



James Schafer of Handyman Services works on replacing trim in a bell tower at the Kreutziger school building at the Hillsboro Museum Visitor Center. Schafer also was repairing trim that had rotted around the windows and corners of the building. Lance Carter and Ken Fast of Fast Painters were employed to paint the building. James Schafer of Handyman Services works on replacing trim in a bell tower at the Kreutziger school building at the Hillsboro Museum Visitor Center. Schafer also was repairing trim that had rotted around the windows and corners of the building. Lance Carter and Ken Fast of Fast Painters were employed to paint the building.



Hillsboro veterinarin Carlee Wollard wipes clean the first claf she helped deliver. Hillsboro veterinarin Carlee Wollard wipes clean the first claf she helped deliver.



An adoring boy reaches out to touch a statue of Chaplain Emil Kapaun at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen. An adoring boy reaches out to touch a statue of Chaplain Emil Kapaun at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen.