Kevin Shields and Adam Makovec react to multiple-choice questions displayed on a screen at the front of their classroom Friday.



Rosella and Loyal Martin of Hillsboro spent two weeks in Corn, Oklahoma, in January taking care of three children - Sonya, Ert, and Annie Schmidt-while their parents were in Thailand.



Eden Hiebert (left) and Brittney Hiebert, both seniors on Goessel's basketball team, were selected to the all-tournament team at Berean last week. Eden scored 47 points and Brittney scored 34 points in three games.