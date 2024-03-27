HEADLINES

  • 5-alarm midnight fire destroys log home

    Fire early Sunday in a log cabin farmhouse on 100th Rd. east of Pawnee Rd. consumed most of the house, an outbuilding, and a henhouse, but no one was injured because resident Amy Stutzman was away. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters from Peabody, Florence, Hillsboro, Goessel, and Marion arrived. The fire was reported by a neighbor across the road, who saw it at 12:15 a.m.

  • Visitor dies after drunken gun play

    A 27-year-old construction worker from Jefferson City, Missouri, shot himself in the head early Sunday while visiting a Marion family. Interim Police Chief Zach Hudlin said it did not seem to be a deliberate suicide but an unfortunate accident.

  • Pilot makes emergency landing on county road

    A Sabetha pilot whose plane developed engine trouble over western Marion County made an emergency landing Thursday on a county road near Tampa. Aircraft mechanic Jim Braden said Tim Krehbiel’s plane was running rough because of a problem with rocker arms, so he landed in the road until he could get help.

  • Police, firefighters search for missing man

    A 72-year-old man who walked away from a funeral visitation Thursday sparked a search that brought police, deputies, and firefighters to look for him. Marion’s interim police chief, Zach Hudlin, said Brad Yazel, who owns Yazel-Megli Funeral Home, 205 Elm St., phoned dispatchers at 7:30 p.m. to report that Kevin Harris, who lives in the Kansas City area, had walked away and no one knew where he had gone.

  • Line ruptures trigger Peabody boil order

    Peabody is under a boil advisory after two water lines ruptured Monday — one near Peabody Burns High School and the other near 5th and Chestnut Sts. “We had a water line break last night, and the water pressure dropped below the pressure threshold,” city clerk Jylle Wilson said Tuesday.

  • Statehouse statue to honor Kapaun

    A bill authorizing the Capitol Preservation Committee to create a statehouse memorial honoring Chaplain Emil J. Kapaun unanimously passed both houses of the legislature and was signed Friday by Governor Laura Kelly. Harriet Bina of the Kapaun Museum in Pilsen was excited to hear of the bill’s passage.

  • Hillsboro schools seek to 'build bridges' to employers

    Business people, officials, educators, and students gathered Monday night to explore how greater involvement between schools and businesses might increase opportunities for students to remain in or return to their community rather than feel as if they must leave to find economic opportunities. Hillsboro High School principal Tyler Weinbrenner organized the evening with school counselor Jill Hein based on an idea from Tucky Allen of Kansas Workforce One.

  • Building trimmed by $200,000

    Cody Nelson, who is overseeing construction of a new health department building presented plans Monday to trim $200,000 from the building’s estimated $1.8 million cost. He and county administrator Tina Spencer had discussed the changes after commissioners indicated they wanted to reduce expenses.

  • Marion council maps out 'needs'

    Marion City Council members met Monday to map out things the council intends to address in coming months. Mayor Mike Powers handed the meeting over to interim city administrator Mark McAnarney.

  • Bison hunting lecture set

    A lecture on bison hunting, part of a series on westward expansion, will be at 2 p.m. April 7 in Council Grove. The lecture by Leo Oliva, “Bison Hunting and Tahtonka,” is about the importance of bison to Great Plains tribes, hunting methods, robe trade, and the slaughter that nearly exterminated bison. The program will be at 2 p.m. at “The Dealership Building,” 318 W. Main Street, Council Grove. Refreshments will be after the program. A $3 suggested donation will be collected.

  • County gets mixed grades on health

    A newly released study by Kansas Health Institute shows both improvement and worsening of health in Marion County. County residents score better than national averages for employment, children not living in poverty, residents having social associations and high school diplomas, avoiding deaths from alcohol-impaired driving, and children born with adequate birth weight.

  • Clinic sold to creditor bank

    In what Herington Hospital’s board chairman called “a 90-second non-auction,” the former Hillsboro Clinic building was sold Thursday in a sheriff’s sale. The sale was ordered Dec. 27 as part of a $1.9 million suit filed by Emprise Bank against Herington Hospital and other companies that might have financial interest in the former clinic.

  • Jane Stevens

    Services for Sabra Jane Stevens, 83, Florence, who died March 19 in McPherson, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Florence United Methodist Church. Chaplain Greg Schmidt will officiate. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Florence.

  • Centre kids learn to be safe

    Centre Elementary students attended a day-long event Friday that included numerous sessions highlighting safety in various situations. The sessions included hands-on activities and videos. Coordinated by Erin Hein of SafeKids Marion County, children learned about farm, fire, storm, bike, pool, and railroad safety. Chisholm Trail Extension agents and area fire departments were on hand to provide awareness about various sorts of dangers. Inside activities included an inflatable fire station and demonstration of firefighting uniforms and equipment. Outside activities included demonstrations involving a fire truck, safe handling of farm equipment, and moving sheep into a cattle trailer.

  • Historical society to learn about orphan train

    Marcia Sebree, president of Peabody Historical Society, will present a program, “Orphan Trains to Marion County in 1911,” at Marion County Historical Society’s annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 10 in the Santa Fe Room at Marion City Library. In that year, two trains from the Children’s Aid Society in New York City came to the county and left 15 children in Marion and 15 in Peabody.

  • Author to read children's book at library

    Hillsboro author Debbie Oelke will read from her book, “I Wish I Could Stand Up,” to children and adults at 10 a.m. Monday at Marion City Library. The book is Oelke’s first in a planned children’s series, “Be Kind: Understanding Disability”

  • Gifts available for blood donors

    Gift cards valued at $10 and a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards will be available for donors at these blood drives this month in Marion County:

  • Event to mark 80th birthday

    A come-and-go open house 2 to 4 p.m. April 6 at 1466 330th Rd. will honor the 80th birthday of Leroy Schwartzman.

  • Democrats to meet April 13

    Newton attorney and former state legislator Tim Hodge will speak April 13 when Marion County Democrats will have an open, public meeting at Carriage Manor in Florence. At the group’s last meeting March 9 meeting at Hillsboro City Hall, Marion Mayor Mike Powers, who also is a Democratic precinct committeeman, talked about his first months in office.

  • Senior center menus

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

  • 5 starters return from runner-up season

    Marion High School students will participate in five sports this spring — baseball, softball, track, golf, and swim. The golf team will be a cooperative venture with Centre. Swimming will be a cooperative venture with Centre, Hillsboro, and Peabody-Burns.

  • Trojan track returns 7 state qualifiers

    Hillsboro’s student-athletes have five sports they can participate in this spring: track, softball, baseball, golf, and tennis. Hillsboro students also are participating in swimming as part of a cooperative effort with Marion.

  • Just 3 athletes compete on Peabody varsity

    Track and field is the main sport this spring for students at Peabody-Burns. Student-athletes also are involved in baseball and swimming in cooperative teams with Hillsboro and Marion.

  • More athletes means a more competitive squad

    Track and field for Centre this season has a few more numbers than last year. Centre also does golf and swimming cooperatively with Marion.

  • Returning state qualifiers raise high hopes

    Returning state qualifiers set the tempo for Goessel in both track and golf. Track

