HEADLINES

  • Legislators press for raid report

    A resolution asking the attorney general to give state legislators an account of Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s review of Aug. 11 raids at the Marion County Record and homes of its owners and a city councilwoman was presented Tuesday in the Kansas House of Representatives. The resolution, HR 6032, was written by representatives Mari-Lynn Poskin, an education consultant from Leawood, and Dennis Highberger, a lawyer from Lawrence. Both are Democrats.

  • Volunteer road cleaners could get tax credit

    County commissioners voted Monday to grant overtime pay to road and bridge employees and give farmers and others who helped clear roads during recent snowstorms a tax reduction The county declared an emergency two weeks ago when heavy snow, ice, bitter temperatures, and high winds made many roads impassable for days.

  • 'Get out now!'

    The first thing Devin August realized when he awoke on his 21st birthday was that his life and the lives of his loved ones and friends were in danger. A fire was blazing in his Lincolnville home.

  • Marion woos interim administrator

    Marion City Council members talked Monday with a potential candidate for interim city administrator. Mark McAnarney, former city manager of Emporia, could fill the void left by the resignation Nov. 15 of Brogan Jones.

OTHER NEWS

  • New clothing store is outgrowth of website

    Marion lost a clothing boutique a few months ago, but that space for goods and services soon will be filled. A grand opening for new boutique clothing store Jetset Clothing Co. will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

  • GOP votes to elevate deputy clerk

    Ashley Herpich will be sworn in as county clerk at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 31. She will fill the void left by county clerk Tina Spencer being hired as county administrator, effective Feb. 1. Herpich, whose selection was sent to the governor’s office for official appointment, will serve out the remainder of Spencer’s term, which expires Jan. 13, 2025.

  • Hillsboro to expand street work, offer dilapidated house for sale

    Hillsboro City Council members decided Tuesday to get extra street work done while contractors will be in the county working on highways and roads. Darin Neufeld of EBH Engineering talked about Wilson and Lincoln Sts. south of D St. and ongoing work on Adams St., which will get priority.

  • School bond approved

    Hillsboro schools will get infrastructure improvements after a 464-59 vote Tuesday to approve a $13.35 million bond issue. Among items to be funded will be a tornado shelter, heating and air conditioning upgrades, a new stage and auditorium sound system, new plumbing, secured entrances, new gym bleachers and new fire alarms, new roofs, and a greenhouse.

AUTO

  • Gas prices edge down, 43.5 cents below 2023

    Temperatures aren’t the only things that have been falling of late. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Kansas fell 2.4 cents last week, according to a survey of 1,329 stations by the mobile app GasBuddy.

DEATHS

  • Lois Sklenar

    Services for Lois Sklenar, 89, who died Jan. 12 at Hillsboro Community Hospital, were Monday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Tampa. Born April 25, 1934, in Turners, Missouri, to Otto and Ethel Turner, she married Edwin E. Sklenar on Aug. 8, 1960, in Miami, Oklahoma. He died Feb. 28, 2000.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Bob Brock

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Lois Caudell

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Jim Magathan

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Sonja Vogel

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • One step forward, but will others follow?

    Legislators’ attempts — even if local representatives Scott Hill and Stephen Owens won’t join them — to learn what investigators have found regarding the Aug. 11 raid on our newsroom is a welcome first step — but Except in urgent cases, where evidence might be destroyed if a search isn’t promptly conducted, shouldn’t warrant applications have to be approved by a prosecutor?

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    It's a cautionary tale

  • LETTERS:

    Lucifer vs. Satan

PEOPLE

SCHOOL

SPORTS

  • Warriors 2nd at Cougar Classic

    Losing 56-48 in a hard-fought battle Saturday against Elyria Christian, the Warriors took second place in the Cougar Classic tournament at Centre. Marion started with a comfortable 55-22 victory Thursday over Douglass. On Friday, the boys won 58-36 over Rural Vista.

  • Hillsboro sweeps Trojan classic

    In a three-day, three-game sweep, Hillsboro, ranked third in the state in Class 2A, beat Republic County 55-29 Thursday, Clay Center 46-26 Friday, and Hesston 45-30 Saturday to win the Trojan Classic basketball tournament. “It was great to see the people and community come out and support our basketball team,” coach Micah Ratzlaff said. “We found enough ways to put points on the board on offense and then we made things as difficult as possible for our opponents to score on the other end. That seemed to be a winning combination for the week.”

  • 4 from county finish in top 5

    Hillsboro recorded three top-five finishes and Marion had one Saturday at the 27-team Eureka Invitational. Sutton Redger led Hillsboro, placing third in his weight class by decision over Jaxon Gatton from Winfield.

  • Meet Friday will close out season

    With their season soon ending, Marion swimmers competed this past week at Shawnee Mission Josh Smith placed 52nd in the 100 and 79th in the 50 freestyle. Zach Schlesener placed 73rd in the 100 and 77th in the 50 freestyle.

MORE…

