The resolution (a 658KB PDF) notes that the raids appeared to have violated federal law, were disavowed because of insufficient evidence, and contributed to the death of newspaper co-owner Joan Meyer.
If subzero temperatures and snow didn’t make Monday morning miserable enough, frozen equipment made fighting a Lincolnville house fire all the harder for firefighters.
The Lincolnville home of David and Michelle August and their four college-aged children was utterly destroyed.
A week of snow, ice, and bitter sub-zero temperatures made driving so hazardous on county roads that snowplows and fire fighters with backhoes had to clear roads for ambulances and pull cars out of snowdrifts and ditches.
It also led to accidents with snowplows.
The award recognizes individuals or organizations for outstanding journalistic services.
The League of Women Voters and Wichita Public Library will sponsor a free discussion, “Marion County and Freedom of the Press: What Happened?” from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Advanced Learning Library, 711 W. 2nd St., Wichita.
Professionals from the news media and legal sector will provide insights on what led to the raid, and why it sparked a national discussion.
Counting one who began duties Dec. 18, one who started work Friday, and a third who began working today, the sheriff’s office has hired four deputies to bring the sheriff’s office back to full staff after an exodus that began soon after Aug. 11 raids on the
The new hires are:
-
An equipment failure at an Evergy substation that serves Goessel and Lehigh left both towns without power early Monday.
A warming station was arranged in Goessel, fire chief Matt Voth said, but no one needed to use it.
Although 2023-’24 has witnessed record-breaking extremes, Marion came just 1 degree short of setting a record for cold this week.
The National Weather Service’s official climatological recording station at Marion Reservoir recorded the weekend’s coldest temperature as 7 below at 6 a.m. Sunday.
Public comments about cemetery-related concerns will be welcomed when Prairie Lawn Cemetery board meets at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Peabody city council meeting room.
Blood donations will be accepted 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 5 in fellowship hall of Goessel Church, 109 S. Church St. Donors must bring photo identification and drink plenty of water and eat before donating. Appointments may be scheduled by calling (800) 733-2767.
Services for Wayne D. Friesen, 75, who died Monday in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hillsboro United Methodist Church.
Pastor Margaret Johnson will officiate. Relatives will receive friends 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Services for Leona “Lee” (Loepp) Ratzlaff Koslowsky, 95, who died Friday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 1 p.m. today at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church, Hillsboro. Pastor Dave Loewen will officiate.
Born Dec. 16, 1928, to Jacob and Marie (Toews) Loepp, she grew up on a farm near Inman, attended West Eagle School, and graduated from Buhler High School.
IN MEMORIAM: Jay Cook
IN MEMORIAM: Travis Hett
IN MEMORIAM: Bob Hoffman
IN MEMORIAM: Nada Voth
Expanding of Medicaid as 40 other states have done is a priority for Kansas Governor Laura Kelly but could create a complicated situation for Marion County hospitals.
“We don’t turn patients away, whether they have insurance or not,” St. Luke Hospital chief executive Alex Haines said
Walter Cronkite. Bob Wood-ward. Marty Baron — you know, the guy from “Spotlight.” Charles Kuralt. Jim Lehrer. Cokie Roberts. The Marion County Record.
The Marion County Record? The mere thought of joining such a prominent pantheon of journalism luminaries by winning this year’s William Allen White Foundation National Citation came as much of a shock to us as the huge snow-flakes that fell last week were to my cat, Zenger.
-
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: It's freezing out there
LETTERS: Good Samaritans
Boys completing their sophomore or junior years in high school are eligible to apply for a week long leadership and teamwork program at Kansas State University.
American Legion Boys State of Kansas is accepting applications for its 2024 session, scheduled for June 2 through 8.
-
The public is invited to a celebration of Marion resident Hazel Hoffner’s 80th birthday from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 27 at Valley United Methodist Church, 300 E. Santa Fe St., Marion.
