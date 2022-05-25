BREAKING NEWS
Donna Kreutziger couldn’t sleep after learning from the Record that no Memorial Day services were scheduled for Marion Cemetery.
So, the next morning, she set to work to do something about it and quickly found volunteers from Florence’s John McKay American Legion Post willing to help.
A newly formed county drug task force wasted no time making its first set of arrests early Monday.
The task force was formed Friday and is overseen by the sheriff and all police chiefs in the county.
A Fort Riley man who was driving without a license in August, 2020, is now suing a farmer whose cow he hit.
Adrian F. Ortega, then 44, was driving north on US-77 at 3:29 a.m. Aug. 14, 2020, when he hit a cow owned by Greg Bowers.
A decade-old Marion enterprise has moved out of its building in the industrial park and has taken new life in Lincolnville.
Reis Restoration in Lincolnville is operated by Nic Reis.
A shell casing that struck a woman in the neck Monday during target practice sent a woman to a Wichita hospital.
According to Undersheriff Larry Starkey, the 23-year-old woman and others were doing target practice on Quail Creek Rd. between 120th and 130th Rds. when a shell casing ejected and struck her in the front of her neck.
A Marion man who pleaded no contest April 18 to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery was sentenced Monday to more than 22 years in prison.
Ruling the circumstances aggravated, judge Mark Braun handed Robert B. Mans, 50, consecutive sentences of 228 months in prison for voluntary manslaughter and 43 months for aggravated battery.
James and Susan Snyder are living in Lehigh now that they’ve been forced to evacuate their home five miles east of Hutchinson twice in two weeks because of wildfires. The second time, they lost their home.
Fortunately, they already were planning to sell their house, and their son had purchased a house for them in Lehigh in January.
The 600 participants in a Biking Across Kansas 512-mile ride across the state will spend a night in Hillsboro.
Riders will start June 10 at the Kansas-Colorado line west of Syracuse, with overnight stops at Syracuse, Garden City, Spearville, St. John, Hutchinson, Hillsboro, Olpe, Ottawa, and Louisburg. They also will stop at other towns along the route.
Jennifer Hess of Marion has had articles published in national magazines for several years.
Her latest is a vintage camper story that will appear in the June-July issue of Country Woman.
Marion County towns offer a mix of traditional memorial salutes to veterans and fun events this weekend.
Peabody
Clearer policies might be developed for the county transfer station after commissioners Monday questioned manager Josh Housman on what rules were being applied when people bring refuse there.
Housman told commissioners employees will help push trash off trailers if asked.
A lawsuit filed a year and a half ago seeking approval for a third county wind farm could be over in six weeks if a judge who hears arguments July 19 dismisses the case.
Roger Buller at Stonebridge Investments LLC, filed suit Sept. 25, 2020, claiming county zoning director Sharon Omstead was wrong when she deemed Buller’s company did not have standing to install wind turbines in an area once planned for wind farm development by Rex Savage.
People who drive trucks and other equipment as part of their careers gathered Friday in the parking lot of Marion’s Sports and Aquatic Center to explain to elementary school students about working in their fields.
Justin Hett of Hett Excavation brought a flatbed truck loaded with an excavator.
Marion County Fire District #3 at Ramona has a new fire station.
The building is up but work continues on the interior.
If they receive a liquor license from the state, Wilson and Erica Davis plan to open The SaleBARn at 301 E. Main St. in Tampa.They moved to the area two years ago.
“We’re grabbing the bull by the horns and going with it,” Wilson said. The couple wants to provide a place for people to come and “hang out.” They want to serve beer in bottles and cans and use liquor in mixed drinks. Wilson works for Novak Farms, and Erica is a para-educator at Centre.
Hillsboro city employees are installing new water lines across Washington St. at Grand Ave. for a splash pad months in the works.
City administrator Matt Stiles told council members last week that work on the first phase of the splash pad was nearing completion and a plaza could open in the 100 block of S. Washington St., south of city hall, in June.
A first-ever Hillsboro city auction lasted four hours longer than expected and raised $18,000, but one patron got special thanks at last week’s city council meeting.
Items auctioned off included excess inventory from Hillsboro museums, excess city supplies, statues and décor items stored out of sight instead of on display, and similar items.
A Manhattan woman was arrested Saturday after a traffic stop in Burns at Broadway St. and US-77.
When Burns police chief Joel Womochil pulled over the driver, he noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
With more than five million diagnosed cases each year, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the nation.
Since skin cancer most often develops on parts of the body exposed to sun, and the season people spend the most time outside is here, commonsense precautions are a good idea.
It may be politically incorrect to joke about Poles, but it’s politically necessary to examine what jokes polls really are.
We’re rapidly descending into the dark days of campaigning, in which every other text, robocall, junk mail, or spam we receive invites us to participate in some survey.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: A cautionary tale
CORRECTIONS AND CLARIFICATIONS: Goessel grants
Peabody’s Prairie Lawn Cemetery will begin its Memorial Day cleanup June 7.
Flowers in permanent vases will not be discarded, but temporary decorations left on gravesites will be.Additional information is available by calling the cemetery office at (620) 381-0814.
A blood drive is planned for 1 to 6 p.m. June 6 at Goessel Church, 109 S. Church St. Appointments are being accepted at (800) 733-2767 and at redcross.org.
-
Marion County Democrats met May 14 at Marion Community Center, when Marion County Sheriff Jeff Soyez spoke about his leadership philosophy and goals in service to all of Marion County.
Marion High School senior Amy Gayle was chosen as a $500 scholarship winner.
Free classes in tai chi — postures and movements designed to help with arthritis, balance, and stress — will be offered 8 to 8:30 a.m. Thursdays starting June 30 at the basketball court in Marion’s Central Park.
The classes, offered by Gayla Ratzlaff of the Marion County department on aging, will move to Marion Senior Center in case of rain. More information is available from Ratzlaff at (620) 382-3580.
Saturday’s Hillsboro High School commencement took a few unexpected turns when a valedictorian lost the copy for his speech and the principal choked up while presenting a scholarship.
Jaxxon Hanschu, one of three valedictorians and the last to speak, abruptly stopped and fumbled with his notes.
-
A large crowd was on hand Saturday as 30 seniors received high school diplomas at commencement ceremonies at Marion Sports and Aquatic Center.
The processional and recessional were performed by the middle and high school band, directed by Steven Glover. Marion Singers, under the direction of Ruth Springer, sang the alma mater and national anthem.
-
This article was submitted for an essay contest sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars. Derek Harms just finished sixth grade at Centre Junior High. His essay won first place at regional and state levels and placed in the top five nationally
By Derek Harms
Centre sixth grader
“America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination, and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.”
— Harry S. Truman
President Truman’s words help us see how we can all be good Americans. I can be a good American with the courage to speak, imagination to solve problems, and lots of determination to get my things done and have no procrastination.
Courage
-
Caiden Duerksen, who just graduated from Goessel High School, will receive the first-ever Nelson Galle scholarship to study agricultural technology management at Kansas State University.
The $1,000 scholarship was presented by Goessel Community Foundation after a campaign last year raised $23,000 to honor Galle, a former Goessel ag instructor and state FFA president who later became chairman of the Kansas Board of Regents.
-
Mortar board caps and gowns may not have been the apparel of choice for one set of recent graduates.
Instead, hats denoting characters from “The Little Red Hen” were worn when students graduated last week from Sunshine Country Preschool, 520 S. 3rd St., Marion.
-
A total of 27 Marion County students — more than half of them from Goessel — qualified last week to compete in 30 events at this weekend’s state track and field meet at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.
Led by sophomore Cheyenne Sawyer’s elite winning time of 48.38 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles, Goessel qualified 17 of its students in 20 events.