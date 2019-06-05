HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A feeder cow struggles through mud and manure Monday at a Lincolnville feedlot. Owner Mike Beneke said he has been unable to clear the pen because of the persistent rains that followed this year's cold winter. A feeder cow struggles through mud and manure Monday at a Lincolnville feedlot. Owner Mike Beneke said he has been unable to clear the pen because of the persistent rains that followed this year's cold winter.



Sam, left, and Jami Becker, second from left, from Alexanderfield Youth Group serve steak and chicken fajitas at Thursday's farmers market in Memorial Park. It was the first farmers market of 2019, and stalls included bierocks and a gluten-free selection of baked goods. The event attracted 150 to 200 people. Sam, left, and Jami Becker, second from left, from Alexanderfield Youth Group serve steak and chicken fajitas at Thursday's farmers market in Memorial Park. It was the first farmers market of 2019, and stalls included bierocks and a gluten-free selection of baked goods. The event attracted 150 to 200 people.



Sword-carrying members of the Knights of Columbus led the processional for Sunday's Mass after dozens completed a four-day walking pilgrimage to Pilsen. Sword-carrying members of the Knights of Columbus led the processional for Sunday's Mass after dozens completed a four-day walking pilgrimage to Pilsen.