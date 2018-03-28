HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Congressman Roger Marshall listens intently to comments from the audience Saturday at a legislative coffee at Hillsboro City Hall. After lively discussion, Marshall toured Hillsboro Community Hospital while Schroeder and Wilborn traveled to Peabody for a similar forum.



Casey Ratzlaff, grandson of Marvin and Marilyn Ratzlaff of Hillsboro, returns a serve in a tennis match featuring wheelchair players. Ratzlaff has competed in many different countries and is rated No. 1 in the U.S.



Sheriff's Deputy Bronson Shipman trains with his K-9 unit, Karma, Sunday at the Peabody city park. Karma is the only K-9 unit for Marion County. Sheriff's Deputy Bronson Shipman trains with his K-9 unit, Karma, Sunday at the Peabody city park. Karma is the only K-9 unit for Marion County.