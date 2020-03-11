HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Hillsboro boys basketball players celebrate their substate win Saturday night over Sacred Heart as they hold their trophy aloft.



Goessel's 5-foot-8 Lucas Wiens, 14, guards 6-foot-8 Dalton Schmitt from St. John (Beloit) during the Bluebirds' Class 1A substate semifinal game Saturday. Goessel's defensive scheme nearly worked as the team lost 63-70 in overtime.



A grass fire burns out of control Saturday evening near US-56 and Sunrise Rd.