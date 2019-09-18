HEADLINES

  • County will take care of poor farm cemetery

    An old, neglected cemetery on Old Mill Rd., once part of the county poor farm, will be mowed and maintained now that county officials have discussed the land is the county’s responsibility. County clerk Tina Spencer told commissioners Monday she researched the cemetery’s ownership after a question arose during public comments at the Sept. 9 meeting.

  • Helicopter causes stir with children at Big Truck Night

    Children and their parents streamed down the hill toward the helicopter, which sat waiting on the football field at Hillsboro Elementary. Thursday was the 15th annual Big Truck Night, but Salina’s LifeSave helicopter stole the show.

  • Where commission candidates stand on issues

    Voters have three choices in the upcoming election of a district four county commission. Republican Dave Crofoot, of Marion; independent Amy Soyez, also of Marion; and Democrat Trayce Warner, of Florence, are vying for the seat. Hillsboro resident Jonah Gehring is the only candidate for district five.

  • Protesters a no-show at plea hearing despite threats from activist

    A Wichita woman who calls herself an advocate failed to show up Wednesday when Marion resident Ricky LeShure pleaded no contest, despite promising in June to organize protests at the courthouse during his trial. LeShure pleaded no contest to fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

  • Off-road vehicles may hit Hillsboro streets

    Off-road vehicles might be seen on Hillsboro streets in the near future after the city council Tuesday as city administrator Larry Paine to investigate an ordinance that would allow the vehicles. The city of Marion permits golf carts and similar vehicles to be driven in town if they meet safety criteria and are registered with the city.

  • Extraordinary wall clocks on display at Mennonite museum

    An exceptional collection of Russian Mennonite wall clocks is on display this month at Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum in Goessel. The oldest is dated 1822. Several other privately owned clocks also will be on display.

  • Founder's descendants donate historic doll

    Two of Hillsboro founder John Gillespie Hill’s great-grandchildren, Lois Donaldson of Maryland and Robert Hill of Tennessee, visited Hillsboro Museums recently and left behind a centuries-old Basque doll that belonged to Agnes McDonald, the daughter of Hillsboro’s founding families. The doll, which was made in 1885, was imported from Germany. Anges filled the doll’s legs with sawdust and made clothes for her.

  • Caller says police take 35 minutes to arrive

    Peabody woman reportedly hurt by attacker, officer responds to call from home in Newton By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer A Peabody resident says it took nearly 35 minutes for police to respond to a 911 call of someone banging on her doors and windows at 4:59 a.m. Sunday.

  • Popular pet show returns to Lincolnville's Octoberfest

    The pet show at last year’s Lincolnville Octoberfest proved to be so popular that it is being held again. Registration will be at noon, and the show will be at 1 p.m. Autumn Leaves, Fall Breeze is the theme of the Oct. 5 event.

  • Astronaut's brother, family to lead Old Settlers Day parade

    Longtime Marion resident Dean Armstrong, brother of astronaut Neil Armstrong, his wife, Kate, children, and grandchildren will lead the Old Settlers Day parade in a float designed as a space shuttle. Their grandchildren and great-grandchildren will ride on a trailer behind the float dressed as astronauts. Armstrong has lived at the county lake since 2006 and lived in Florence for 15 years before moving to Marion.

  • Alumni recognized during celebration

    Class reunions, a parade, a golf tournament, games, a picnic in the park, a band concert, and alumni recognition will be featured activities of the 108th annual Old Settlers’ Day celebration sponsored by Marion Kiwanis Club. A noon golf tournament Sept. 27 at the country club kicks off a weekend full of activities.

  • Arts and crafts festivals to offer bonanza for shoppers

    Vendors at two Sept. 21 arts and crafts events will offer a treasure trove of goods to shoppers looking for unique home décor or practical items. Hillsboro Arts and Crafts Fair

  • County offers ways to stay active this winter

    There’s no need to let colder weather keep people from staying active and enjoying indoors or outdoors activities. Both Marion and Hillsboro offer an assortment of activities for children and adults.

  • Peabody's Fall Festival organizers seek to grow event

    The Peabody Fall Festival celebrates its second year on Saturday, as organizers look to continue growing the event. A Wiffle ball tournament is set to make its debut at 8 a.m. at the city park.

  • Sunflower Theatre concert will be finale of fall festival

    Peabody’s Sunflower Theatre is still in the early stages of restoration, but that won’t stop Susan Mayo and fellow musicians from participating in the fall festival finale. Musicians will perform on the lanes of what was Peabody’s former bowling alley because the rest of the theater is being gutted and renovated.

  • Hillsboro ready for girls' night out

    Hillsboro’s Girlfriends Getaway will begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 5 with donuts, coffee, and packet pickup at the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce. Museum tours, downtown shopping, and yoga will be among the featured events.

  • Annual chili cook off a hot ticket

    A “hot” annual competition will come to life at Marion County Park and Lake at 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 5. A fundraiser for lake projects, the contest draws many cooks to compete for the title of best chili. Some have shown their mastery of stirring up chili every year in the event’s 18-year history.

  • Family treasures old home

    Looking at the home of David and Abigail DeForest north of Florence along U.S.-77, one would never suspect that its roof once was blown off in a storm and rain ruined everything in the house. The Deforests are the fourth generation to own the stone house.

  • Wake up and smell the fish

    Elections are fast upon us, and one of the biggest topics for discussion around town is something everyone should have noticed last winter. Much as you might want to think about which county commission candidate you want to vote for, there’s a good chance you’re not in that candidate’s district.

    A blustery response

  • Design professional will teach photography

    Kristen Sibayan, chief creative officer from Spark the Brand in San Diego will give an interactive lesson on taking professional photos during Friday’s Lifelong Learning. The program will be at 9:45 a.m. Friday in the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. Attendees are encouraged to bring smart phones, tablets, or digital cameras.

  • County lake to have first sanctioned disc golf tournament

    Marion County Lake will have its first-ever sanctioned disc golf tournament Saturday, as location of the fifth-annual Flint Hills Open. Little River Disc Golf Club, Millennium Golf Discs, and Discs Unlimited of Herington will host the Kansas Disc Golf Association sanctioned event, and members can receive points for their participation.

    Calendar of events

    Hillsboro Senior Center menu

  • Hillsboro captures first win in memory of fallen teammate

    First-year Trojan football coach Demetrius Cox stared at the Hillsboro scoreboard Friday, and then looked up toward the heavens as tears welled up in his eyes. The score showed Hillsboro 27, Lyons 12.

  • Trojan volleyball comes in fourth at tournament

    The Hillsboro High School’s volleyball team finished fourth Saturday at the Southeast of Saline tournament in Gypsum. The Trojans stand a game above .500 for the year at 7-6.

  • Hillsboro cross-country faces tough course in Wamego

    Qualifying for state meet is a key goal for most high school cross-country runners. The Trojans got an early taste of the course they will need to conquer Saturday during competition in Wamego – where the Class 3-2-1A state meet takes place in late October.

  • Goessel defeats Heat

    Goessel churned out 350 yards of offense in a game that lasted three minutes into the third quarter. Junior Kale Funk dashed his way to three touchdowns as Goessel defeated the Rural Vista Heat 46-0. Funk scored on running plays from 16 yards, five yards and 37 yards. Jacob Hageood ran for six yards to cap off a Bluebird drive in the second quarter and Dylan Lindeman connected with Luke Wiens for a 17-yard touchdown with less than two minutes left in the half.

  • Goessel volleyball takes fifth

    Goessel’s varsity volleyball team netted a fifth place with all four matches going three sets during Saturday’s Bluebird Invitational at Sedgwick. The Bluebirds served aggressively, but their risk-taking led to several errors.

  • Goessel runners earns three medals

    Jerah Schmidt, Goessel cross country runner, finished in second place at Hesston for the senior grade in Classes 1A, 2A, 3A. “Jerah continues to set a high standard for himself,” coach Brian Lightner said. “This is the highest placement a Goessel runner has finished at Hesston in the last decade.”

