  • County spending to take big jump

    Although total spending could increase as much as 48 percent, county commissioners voted Tuesday to keep the tax rate almost the same. Their proposed budget, approved despite chairman Dianne Novak’s objections, would include a $1.4 million new transfer station and a $5 million increase in capital improvements, accounting for more than half the nearly $9 million budget increase.

  • From rodeo to demo derby, fair draws from far and wide

    Saturday evening’s demolition derby at the Marion County Fair ended up being a rousing success from start to finish, with drivers from across Kansas and fans from as far as Alaska. Several families had multiple members in events, but none matched the hometown success of the Hamms.

  • Tabor landmark to come down

    Tabor College alumni and friends have been notified that the Mary J. Regier building is slated to be razed later this year. School officials say the building has become too expensive to maintain, and renovating and bringing it up to code would be prohibitively expensive. Completed in 1920, along with the current administration building, the top two floors housed female students and the lower floor was a dining room. It served various other purposes throughout its 98-year history, housing a music hall and computer and art programs.

  • Governor to visit Marion County

    Governor Jeff Colyer and Lt. Governor Tracey Mann will be in Marion County Thursday as part of their 105 County Get Out the Vote tour. They will be hosting at Hillsboro Industries, 220 Industrial Rd., from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m.

  • Fickle winds blow on wind farm project

    The Diamond Vista Wind Farm, stretching from Roxbury to Dickinson County, received heavy approval in November, but the opinion of some has soured since then. Diamond Vista was originally financed by Tradewind Energy, LLC, but was acquired by Enel Green Power in early 2018.

  • 'Alligator' spotted at pond

    Marion County dispatch received a call Tuesday about an alligator spotted at the Hillsboro pond. Hillsboro assistant police chief Jessey Hiebert said the call came from a youngster. He checked it out, and it was determined to be an alligator snapping turtle.

  • Ambulance gets stuck in mud

    An ambulance dispatched from Hillsboro to a farmhouse two miles west and three miles south of town took nearly 20 minutes to get there after becoming stuck in mud on soggy county roads Monday night. Hillsboro ambulance was dispatched at 10:35 p.m. to a report of a woman who was vomiting, shaking, and not fully cognizant near 170th and Falcon Rds.

  • Council awards water bid

    A special city council meeting was yesterday to award a waterline construction bid to J & K Construction of Manhattan for $961,580. City administrator Larry Paine said the work will be all over town — Wilson, Kennedy, Floral, and Ash Sts. and around the south water tower.

  • Candidate is one of Goessel's own

    Kansas Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer, 65, is running for governor. He hopes to bring the same fiscal discipline to the state that he has done in the insurance office the past four years. Selzer was born in Goessel and lived on a farm near the western boundary of Marion County. He attended Goessel schools, graduating in 1971 from Goessel High School.

  • Peterson brother to entertain at Goessel

    Greg Peterson of Assaria, one of the three Peterson Brothers of farm video fame, will give a presentation at Goessel Threshing Days at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the high school auditorium. Peterson will explain how the brothers got started making videos and the lessons learned in advocating for agriculture online.

  • Wind farm agrees to pay

    A payment in lieu of taxes agreement signed Tuesday by county commissioners and Diamond Vista wind farm will yield an annual donation of $900 per megawatt to the county. Pat Hughes, attorney for the county in contracts with the wind farm, told commissioners the estimated donation, considering an anticipated 300-megawatt output, is $270,000. That amount will be adjusted for money the wind farm pays in expenses.

  • Scientists think drought helped control algae

    Scientists who expressed puzzlement at the sudden lack of blue-green algae warnings for Marion County still aren’t certain of the cause, but it appears to them that what’s hurting farmers is helping lakes. Even as new algae warnings and watches for 17 other lakes in Kansas were going out last week, experts from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment seemed to conclude that Marion County lakes have been spared because of a lack of runoff from farm fields.

  • Parade band invests time, talents

    Appreciation for the Hillsboro High School and community band float in the Marion County Fair parade was like music to the ears of Hillsboro band director, Bruce M. Major. “Each of the musicians contributed time, energy, and talent to provide entertainment during the parade,” he said. “Thank you to all who performed and supported us. It was sincerely appreciated.”

  • Adobe house to show off renovations Aug. 14

  • Bob Lemon

    Funeral services for Bob Lemon, Lehigh, who died July 24 at Via Christi-St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, were Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church in Hillsboro. Born Sept. 19, 1940, to George and Effie (Ransford) Lemon in Anthony, he worked as a welder.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Gerald Carpenter

  • Don't let big money steal our state

    The future of Kansas is being sold off, one 30-second commercial and one slick mass mailing at a time, to big-money interests with hidden agendas. As we approach Tuesday’s election, commercials and flyers are bombarding us every few minutes. Yet rarely do they talk about the actual serious issues the state faces.

  • County's choices are clear

    Locally, the choices in Tuesday’s election are as clear are as they are statewide. For county commissioner in the western portion of the county, three candidates are running: — Gun shop owner Craig Dodd, who narrowly lost as an independent last time around because he couldn’t get on the ballot as a Republican.

  • Election offers choices

    Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Tuesday’s primary elections. Democratic voters can choose from Laura Kelly and Lynn Rogers, Joshua Svaty and Katrina Gier Lewison, Arden Anderson and Dale Cowsert, Jack Bergeson and Alexander Cline, and Carl Brewer and Chris Morrow for governor and lieutenant governor.

  • Kids to be screened

    Children through 5 years of age will be screened from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 14 in Hillsboro. Cognitive, motor, speech and language, and social and emotional development will be checked along with vision and hearing.

  • Enrollment starts tonight

    Goessel student enrollment will be 6 to 9 p.m. tonight and tomorrow night, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Classes begin 8 a.m., Aug. 16. Supply lists are available at Keith’s Foods in Goessel or Walmart in Newton and McPherson.

  • August market meals set

    Meals will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. every Thursday in August at Hillsboro Farmers’ Market. Fajitas will be offered tomorrow by Alexanderfeld youth. Other meals:
  • Aug. 9 — taco salad, by high school musical group, Spirit and Celebration.
  • Aug. 16 — ribeye steak sandwiches with sides and dessert, by Hillsboro Community Foundation
  • Aug. 23 — bierocks with sides and dessert, by United Methodist Women
  • Aug. 30 — nachos supreme, by Grace Community Church.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Hillsboro Senior Center menu

    Calendar of Events

