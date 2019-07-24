HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A troop of children splashes through the spray from a fire hose at Friday's Community Appreciation Celebration put on by Hillsboro Arts and Crafts Association in downtown Hillsboro. The event, recognizing the organization's 50th anniversary, included a free meal, music, and a craft fair with work by local artists.



Food judge Mary Hollinger tastes a cocoa chiffon cake from Goessel Goal-Getters 4-Her Delaney Gibson Monday at the Marion County Fair.



Kristen Vinduska of rural Lincolnville, a park guide at Arches National Park, gives a lesson on tadpoles and shrimp to visitors. As an intern in the National Park Service, she performs all the duties of a full-time park ranger. She will be a senior in park management at Kansas State University this fall.