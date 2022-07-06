HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
The finale of Peabody's 101st July 4 celebration filled the sky with colorful explosions Monday night.
Wildflowers sprout next to a street in Aulne.
Already in a patriotic hat, a young girl prepares to add sunglasses to her ensemble even as the sun is setting.
Marcia Sebree serves ice cream Monday to Aubrielle Calloway, 6, and Mia Duke, 10, at a fundraiser social for the Peabody Historical Society.
