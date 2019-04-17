HEADLINES

  • Attempt to move bankruptcy case out of state denied

    An attempt by Hillsboro Community Hospital owner CAH Acquisition Company #5 to have bankruptcy proceedings moved from Kansas to North Carolina proved unsuccessful Thursday. CAH filed a motion April 4 in United States Bankruptcy Court in the Eastern District of North Carolina seeking to have an HCH bankruptcy case earlier filed in federal court in Wichita, as well as the bankruptcy cases of two other hospitals, transferred to Greenville, North Carolina and consolidated with a bankruptcy case filed there.

  • New blight in Hillsboro council sights

    One unsightly Hillsboro house has been dealt with, but another looms on the city council’s agenda. The house, at 312 W. Grand St., is owned by Dick and Carla Hein. It has been a point of contention since Oct. 2, when a neighbor told council members he and other neighbors were tired of the condition of the house and that he considered it a nuisance because it attracted animals that used its open crawl space for shelter. It had missing siding, plastic hanging in shreds over bare wood, and double doors that were blocked and unable to open.

  • Crowd gathers for Main St. fun

    While Hillsboro firefighters cooked dinner on the grill with smoke wafting north down Main St., community members had fun Tuesday during the annual community block party. Vendors and downtown businesses set up booths on the sidewalk and in the street where kids had fun and adults got to learn about products available for purchase.

  • Easter egg hunts offer youthful fun

    Several Easter Egg hunts will take place this weekend. St. Luke Living Center in Marion will host an Easter Egg hunt for children kindergarten and younger at 3 p.m. Friday.

  • Interns value experience with Tabor's Project SEARCH

    Tabor College’s Project SEARCH Hillsboro resident Abi Funk works in Tabor College’s JayShop, which allows her to work with money and Microsoft Excel spreadsheets, she said.

  • Census finds fewer - but larger - farms

    Big farms grew bigger and the small ones got smaller according to a 25-year federal census of agriculture released this past week. “If you have guys around who are still going and have the opportunity to farm more land, they’re going to take it,” Marion farmer Alan Hett said. “Again, there are fewer farms, but your farm size increases.”

OTHER NEWS

  • Wind farm opponents speak again

    Opponents of a proposed wind farm spanning from Florence to Aulne to north of Peabody once again showed up at county commission meeting to ask for a moratorium on wind farm development. “What it comes down to, I think, is money,” said Hillsboro resident David Marsh. “If you have a moratorium, it will buy you time.”

  • Conservation districts sign-up extended

    Marion Conservation District’s sign-up period for the water resources and non-point cost share programs will run through May 31. The programs are funded by the Kansas Department of Agriculture through money from the Kansas Water Plan Fund.

  • Sleep lab employees to discuss apnea

    Tate Moore and Mitchell Defiesta of the PM Sleep Lab will discuss sleep disorders, from sleep apnea to snoring, during the Lifelong Learning program at 9:45 a.m. April 26 in Tabor College’s Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. An estimated 50 to 70 million Americans suffer from sleep-related issues, according to the America Sleep Apnea Association.

DEATHS

  • Virgil Litke

    Virgil Litke, 92, died April 16 in rural Marion. He was born October 12, 1926, to William and Lizzie Litke in Hillsboro. He married Phyllis Wiens June 15, 1948, at Ebenfeld M.B. Church in rural Hillsboro.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Wanda Hayes

DOCKET

PEOPLE

  • Resident wants zoning regs enforced

    Donna Kaiser’s concern about her county lake neighborhood filling up with storage buildings brought much discussion at Monday’s county commission meeting. Zoning regulations in the residential area by the lake require single-family homes to be built in the area with water and sewer connections.

  • Student aims to fight hunger in county with FFA project

    It took Cassie Meyer eight months of work, but last week FFA members, students, and teacher volunteers — 80 people in all — bagged enough packages of fortified macaroni and cheese to provide 24,000 meals. Cassie, a Marion High School junior and vice president of her FFA chapter, wanted to help fight hunger in Marion County.

  • Pathfinder speaks to historical society

    Brian Stucky says he lives to uncover things that have been hidden, like graves, foundations, and old trails. Stucky presented a slide show April 9, during the annual meeting of Marion County Historical Society, of 32 trails he has pinpointed that ran through Marion County. His newest findings since Christmas include one this previous week.

  • 'A work of art'

    Jeff Hanschu’s memories of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris are like the vivid photographs he has pulled from storage. One snapshot of religious statues brings up recollections of a roof he explored 20 years ago as student of Tabor College. Another conjures memories of its elaborate gargoyles — yet another, the beauty of its South Rose window.

  • Tampa senior center's board to meet

    The board of directors of Tampa’s Senior Center will meet at 10 a.m. April 19 at the center. Morning refreshments will be served.

  • County Democrats review scholarship applications

    Marion County Democrats met April 13 at the conference room of Marion Community Center. County chair Eileen Sieger conducted the business meeting and the steering committee reported on a preliminary perusal of four scholarship applications received.

  • Kansas Water Authority to meet in Abilene

    The Kansas Water Authority will meet at 10 a.m. April 18 at Abilene Civic Center, 201 NW 2nd Street, For additional meeting information, visit the Kansas Water Office website or call (785) 296-3185 or (888) 526-9283.

  • Historical society elects directors

    At the second annual meeting of Marion County Historical Society on April 9, the following board members were elected: Susan Gray, Marion Historical Museum; Anita Boese, Hillsboro Museums; Fern Bartel, Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum; Melissa Stuchlik, Pilsen Museum; Patty Traxson, Peabody Historical Society; Mary Jane Grimmett, Florence Historical Society; Steve Schmidt, Cottonwood Crossing Chapter of Santa Fe Trail Association; and Duane Bair and George Schutte, at-large. The society has a balance of $8,659, including donations of $5,000 from Enel Green Power, owner of Diamond Vista Wind Farm, and $500 from Donahue Corp.

  • Hillsboro Senior Center menu

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

SENIOR LIVING

  • Seniors stay active in their community

    At 80, Goessel resident Mimi Freeman lives an active life volunteering with Goessel library on a regular basis. The library cannot do without her, said library director Laura Dailey.

  • Par for the course

    Baseball is heralded as America’s pastime, but for Marion resident Jerry Smith, it’s golf that has remained in his life. “During the summer I go six or seven days per week,” he said. “Unless it’s raining or 100 mile per hour winds. That’s about the only thing that keeps me away.”

  • Home security tips for seniors

    Seniors are often targeted by criminals. Though many criminals target seniors from afar via telephone or internet scams, criminals seek to enter seniors’ homes. The Bureau of Justice Statistics offers that, between 2003 and 2013, the ratio of property crime to violent crime was higher for the elderly and persons between the ages of 50 and 64 than it was for younger persons between the ages of 25 and 49.

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Unruh takes 12th at Sacred Heart

    Hillsboro Trojan golf coach Scott O’Hare said before the season even started he had a few simple goals for his inexperienced team. One was improving daily.

  • Goessel track excels with a 29-medal performance

    Goessel’s boys and girls track teams both excelled on April 9 at Lyons, combining for 29 total medals. With nearly ideal weather conditions April 9, at Lyons Goessel track excelled on the boys’ and girls’ side alike.

  • Tabor tabs missionary as commencement speaker

    Missionary Andy Owen has been chosen as keynote speaker for Tabor College’s 119th commencement on May 18. A 1994 Tabor graduate, Owen serves with Multiply missionaries, formerly known as MB Mission. Owen has served in Thailand for the past 18 years, with his wife three children, most recently as a regional team leader for Southeast Asia.

  • Hillsboro native wins second place

    The students earned silver in electrical design, mechanical design, construction, and integration.

  • Goessel and Hillsboro school menus

MORE…

