Greg Carlson adjusts his mask behind a canister for donation for Carlsons' Grocery head cashier Don Parish, who suffered a stroke and is in a Kansas City hospital.



The inside of the former Cindy's Family Cafe at 211 E. Main St. in Marion is littered with debris from the roof, dust, and leftover restaurant equipment Monday. John Wheeler has purchased the building and plans to totally gut and renovate the space.



Jerry Toews has been collecting vintage tractors since he graduated college in 1966. A Goessel resident, he owns six gas-powered tractors from the 1920s or earlier, a pair of steam engines, and nearly 30 early gas-powered engines, which have to be hooked up to a tractor before each use.