HEADLINES

  • Cold feet thwart violent crime

    An alleged plan to steal from and kidnap a Hillsboro man at knifepoint landed another Hillsboro man in jail on $500,000 bond Saturday, after his would-be partner backed out and, apparently in fear of his life, reported the plot to police. Patric Patterson, 20, Hillsboro, allegedly asked Alexander Barlow, 18, Hillsboro, to assist him in a plan to enter the residence of 76-year-old Hillsboro Ford employee Ron Herbel to steal money and vehicle keys, use a knife to coerce Herbel into giving them his personal financial information, and kidnap him, police reported.

  • Woman makes speedy jail return

    A Topeka woman who bonded out of jail April 9 was booked back in on new charges less than 50 minutes later. Jasmine Marie Steele, 22, was first arrested about 11 p.m. April 8 for driving while suspended.

  • Commission transfers focus to cheaper trash option

    A plan to build a transfer station at the current Marion location, presented to county commissioners Monday, is likely to be accepted. Commissioners didn’t vote to sign a contract with Kaw Valley Engineering, Emporia, but gave the proposed contract to county counsel Brad Jantz to review before they vote.

  • Hospital agrees to overdue bill settlement

    A medical supplies company will collect $113,500 to settle past due accounts of Hillsboro Community Hospital and four affiliated hospitals, according to an agreed judgment approved Thursday by district court magistrate judge Margaret White. McKeeson Medical Surgical, Inc. filed suit against HCH, legally described as CAH Acquisition Company No. 5, in Marion County District Court in December for $73,756, including $52,924.70 in delinquent payments plus interest and attorney fees.

  • Sex crime hearing delayed for teacher

    Preliminary hearing for a Peabody-Burns High School teacher charged with eight felonies alleging unlawful sexual relations and sexual exploitation of two students had his preliminary hearing in court delayed two months. Social studies teacher Chris Young is charged with five counts of unlawful sexual relations and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

  • It's Clean-Up Week

    The annual clean-up week for Hillsboro begins Monday and runs through the end of the week. Residents can dispose of extra trash and small limbs at no extra charge by putting them out on the same day and in the same place their trash is regularly collected.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Cold weather has a silver lining

    Believe it or not, in light of the fact that Marion County is in extreme drought, a cold spring might have helped the wheat crop. That is the opinion of county extension agent Ricky Roberts.

  • Entz heritage to be meeting topic

    The lives of two West Prussian emigrants will be the focus of a Fredric Remington Area Historical Society meeting at 7 p.m. May 7 at Remington High School, Whitewater. Viola (Entz) Udd will present “Bernhard and Marie Wilhelmine Entz: Their Lineage, Lives, and Letters.” The Bernhard Entz family emigrated from West Prussia in 1891 and settled on a farm one mile south of Newton. The presentation will focus on the life and times of Bernhard and Marie Entz.

  • Cards requested for Deines 60th anniversary

    The family of Mervin and Leona Deines of Ramona requests a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary. Mervin Deines and Leona Warns were married April 20, 1958, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Herington.

  • Emmanuel Baptist to celebrate century organ

    A hymn sing and program will be held at 4 p.m. April 29 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Marion to celebrate the 100th year of the church’s pipe organ. David Rankin, owner of Rankin Organs 150 of Ellsworth, who tunes and maintains the organ, will give a history and play the organ. Refreshments will follow.

  • Educators attend state society convention

    Members of the Marion County Alpha Omega Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International attended state convention April 14 and 15 in Wichita. Convention highlights included a presentation fun facts and information about U.S. presidents by Council Grove second-grader Macey Hensley, a ceremony of remembrance to honor members who died this past year, and presentation of achievement awards.

  • Country schools is topic at historical society meeting

    “If your parents said they walked five miles to school, they were lying,” Lowell Ensey said. History buff Ensey of Marion spoke at the annual meeting April 10 of Marion County Historical Society and presented results of several years of research he and Jim Bredemeier conducted into early country schools. They found that schools were one to three miles apart.

  • Senior food box program comes to county

    Low income seniors age 60 and above are eligible to apply for monthly food boxes to supplement their nutritional needs. Packages include a variety of foods, such as nonfat dry milk, juice, farina, oats, ready-to-eat cereal, rice, pasta, peanut butter, dry beans, canned meat, poultry, or fish, and canned fruits and vegetables.

  • New museum director immerses herself in Marion history

    Although the new director of Marion City Museum, Teresa Mills, is new to the community, she is bubbling over with enthusiasm about its history. “I’ve always loved history,” she said. “It’s always been a passion, and I’m excited to learn about Marion County.”

  • Museum home to get porch repair

    The 1909 home of a successful immigrant family in Hillsboro, now a museum, will soon get restoration work to prevent collapse of the porch roof. Hillsboro city council members on Tuesday approved a $20,000 bid from Lane Dyck Construction to straighten eight porch columns where footings have shifted on the Schaeffler House.

  • Hydrant not responsible for house loss

    Countering eyewitness testimony from Leroy Wetta at the last Peabody city council meeting following a house fire on April 7, fire chief Mark Penner confirmed Friday that while yes, there was a malfunctioning hydrant, it had no direct effect on the severity of the fire or quickness with which it spread. The fire resulted in the total loss Chris Litton and Julia Mosqueda’s home in the 700 block of N. Walnut St. According to Penner, when crews arrived on scene Litton was in the process of cutting a hole in his roof with a chain saw, as an attempt to keep the fire contained to one area of the home.

  • Wind topples power pole

    Marion electric superintendent Clayton Garnica got a wild ride Thursday as he worked on a partially-toppled power pole in the alley south of Main St. between 3rd and 4th Sts. Winds were gusting over 40 mph when the pole, embedded in concrete, snapped off at its base shortly after businesses had closed at 5 p.m.

  • Pay plan study commissioned

    County commissioners Monday voted to hire an Illinois-based consulting firm to review the county’s employee pay plan. McGrath Human Resources Consulting, Wonder Lake, Illinois, bid $17,997 to analyze the pay plan. According to their proposal, McGrath specializes in public sector jobs including human resource management, fire, emergency medical services, law enforcement, and communications.

IN MEMORIAM

  • Donald Patterson

    Donald Lee Patterson of El Dorado died Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Lakepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in El Dorado, at the age of 82. He was born July 5, 1935, in Peabody, Kansas, the son of Lacester Devern and Dorothy Loretta (Fellingham) Patterson. He was raised in Kansas City, Missouri, and attended local schools. In 1953, Don was united in marriage to Dorothy Diane Nuttell. To this union one child was born. This marriage later ended in divorce. In 1956, Donald enlisted in the United States Army, serving during the Korean War with honor and dignity. He was honorably discharged in 1958. He worked for General Motors while going through law enforcement training.

  • Doris Regier

    Doris Louise Regier, rural Newton and Kidron Bethel, was born May 22, 1932, to Titus and Elizabeth (Winey) Horst in Newton, Kansas. Doris grew up on a farm in the Highland community north of Newton and graduated from Newton High School in 1950. Doris graduated from the Bethel nursing program in 1955 as a registered nurse. She was baptized in First Church of the Nazarene, Newton, Kansas, and was a member of Zion Mennonite Church in Elbing, Kansas. Doris met Menno Regier in Kansas City and they were married April 1, 1957, making their home on a farm in rural Newton.

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Another $alary $tudy?

    The seeds were there as county commissioners discussed rate changes to health insurance premiums, and now they’ve borne fruit: another study of county salaries is on the way. Commissioners approved the study Monday, and we can’t begin to figure out why. It was just four years ago this month that the county received the results of the last salary survey it paid an outside consultant to do.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Book covers

PEOPLE

  • Steven and Janet Matz to celebrate 40 years

    Steven and Janet (Bughman) Matz of rural Lincolnville will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary April 29. They were married April 29, 1978, at New Gotland Lutheran church.

  • Cards requested for Deines 60th anniversary

    The family of Mervin and Leona Deines of Ramona requests a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary. Mervin Deines and Leona Warns were married April 20, 1958, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Herington.

  • Country schools is topic at historical society meeting

    “If your parents said they walked five miles to school, they were lying,” Lowell Ensey said. History buff Ensey of Marion spoke at the annual meeting April 10 of Marion County Historical Society and presented results of several years of research he and Jim Bredemeier conducted into early country schools. They found that schools were one to three miles apart.

  • Educators attend state society convention

    Members of the Marion County Alpha Omega Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International attended state convention April 14 and 15 in Wichita. Convention highlights included a presentation fun facts and information about U.S. presidents by Council Grove second-grader Macey Hensley, a ceremony of remembrance to honor members who died this past year, and presentation of achievement awards.

  • Emmanuel Baptist to celebrate century organ

    A hymn sing and program will be held at 4 p.m. April 29 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Marion to celebrate the 100th year of the church’s pipe organ. David Rankin, owner of Rankin Organs 150 of Ellsworth, who tunes and maintains the organ, will give a history and play the organ. Refreshments will follow.

  • Commodities to arrive April 25

    Government surplus commodities will arrive at county senior centers April 25. Commodities are available to individuals whose maximum monthly household income is below $1,316 for one person plus $468 for each additional family member.

  • NORTHWEST OF DURHAM:

    Wiebes tour southern states

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Menu

SENIOR LIVING

  • Correspondent calls it quits

    Arlene Pankratz of Hillsboro has written ‘Round the Town’ correspondence for the Hillsboro Star-Journal for so long she cannot remember when she started. “It’s been a long time,” she said. “I was given a list of names to call, but I soon found out which ones not to call, and which ones to call.”

  • Bingo draws residents together

    Ten St. Luke Living Center residents were all concentrating as they listened to bingo numbers called, checked their bingo cards, and placed markers over numbers Friday. Dick Bredemeier was on a roll, calling out “bingo” in the first, second, and third rounds.

  • 'Sensational Sunflower'keeps busy at senior center

    Like others of its kind throughout the county, Peabody Senior Center relies heavily on volunteers. As the center celebrates all 17 of its helpers during National Volunteer Week, one volunteer in particular stands out for her volunteer efforts around the community, extending beyond her duties at the center.

SCHOOL/SPORTS

  • County battle holds state discus supremacy in balance

    With throws of 177 and over 170 feet this year, Marion’s defending Class 3A state discus champion Tyler Palic is picking up right where he left off in 2017. Just like he was last May at the state meet when he separated himself from all classes but one, the Marion senior remains the front-runner to repeat as state champion this year.

  • SCHOOL MENUS:

    Hillsboro and Goessel

UPCOMING

  • Met Opera tenor to perform Thursday at Tabor

    Opera enthusiasts will have a rare opportunity to hear a member of the country’s premier opera company when tenor Hugo Vera performs at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Richert Auditorium of the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts at Tabor College. Vera is an accomplished artist who has performed 34 roles and 20 choral orchestral works with distinguished American companies and is a part of The Metropolitan Opera artist roster.

  • Movie to raise money for splash pad

    Families can enjoy concessions and a movie while helping raise money for a future splash pad in Hillsboro on April 28. “Paddington 2” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. in the Hillsboro High School auditorium.

  • MKC women's meeting is May 3

    A service project and a presentation by Food & Swine blogger Cristen Clark will highlight the MKC Women’s Meeting on May 3 at the Atrium Hotel and Conference Center in Hutchinson. Schedule and event information and registration is available online at www.mkcwomensmeeting.eventbrite.com or by calling (620) 345-4142. Attendees who register online will be entered into a drawing for a $50 Cenex gift card.

  • Tabor band to perform pops concert

    The musical artistry of George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, and other notable popular composers will be featured in a Tabor College Symphonic Band pops concert at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Richert Auditorium of the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. “The music of George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein has forever changed the American musical landscape and I consider it an honor to perform their music,” said Shawn Knopp, director of bands at Tabor.

  • Defense class for women offered

    A personal safety and self-defense course for women and girls 12 and up will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 30 in the Hillsboro Middle School gym. “Fearless and Female” will be taught by course creator Cindy Coughenour. The course teaches women, teens, and young girls how to recognize and avoid dangerous situations in their daily lives, and how to fight back if necessary.

  • Mennonite men's chorus to perform at Tabor

    The West Coast Mennonite Men’s Chorus will perform at 6 p.m. May 6 in Richert Auditorium in the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts at Tabor. Tabor alumnus Leon Thiessen is the choir’s chairman.

  • Calendar of events

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP