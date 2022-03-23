HEADLINES

  • Council hastily adjourns after chiefs protest firing

    Florence city council members couldn’t adjourn Monday’s meeting fast enough after listening to three county fire chiefs speak about the March 7 firing of Florence fire chief Mark Slater. Although they initially intended to adjourn without a public comment session, mayor Bob Gayle did ask whether anyone had any public comments “other than fire.”

  • Women in their 60s in drug busts: Unwelcome late-night visit leads to one arrest

    A stranger knocking on the door of a 76-year-old Hillsboro woman at 3 a.m. Sunday led to the arrest of a 60-year-old former Marion resident on suspicion of drug and burglary charges. The 76-year-old, who lives in the 300 block of S. Wilson St., was awakened by the stranger, who asked for water and a change of clothes.

  • Women in their 60s in drug busts: Two-month probe results in two more arrests

    After working on a drug investigation for two months, Marion police made two arrests Monday. A 64-year-old Marion woman and a 38-year-old man recently of Newton were arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana.

  • Death blamed on stomping out fire

    After investigating the March 15 death of a Marion man in a welding accident, fire marshal Chris Mercer has concluded that Max Ewert caught on fire while trying to stomp out burning grass. Mercer said a stray spark or arc from the welder Ewert was using outside his home caught dry grass on fire, and Ewert fell into the burning grass while trying to extinguish it.

  • 'Fussy' but beautiful

    Viewing Marion City Library’s quilt show is like walking through a maze of delightful colors and shapes. They reflect many hours of painstaking handiwork. Vickie Schroeder of Tallgrass Longarm Quilting submitted a quilt with densely packed cylindrical pieces named “LaPassacaglia with Mr. Penrose.”

  • Residents forbidden to work on roads

    County commissioners drew a hard line Monday on an issue that has been discussed on again and off again for years: county residents working on roads adjoining their property. In recent weeks, commissioners talked about roads near Lincolnville having newly laid rocks bladed off.

  • Police seek dog that bit young cyclist

    Hillsboro police are looking for a brown dog that bit a young bicycle rider on his leg between 2:45 and 3 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of N. Washington St. in Hillsboro. Police began searching after officer Peyton Heidebrecht was called to Hillsboro Community Hospital, where a juvenile was being treated for two puncture wounds on his right leg.

OTHER NEWS

  • Marion puts off discussion of zoning rift

    Turnabout appears to be fair play in Marion’s continuing debate over its industrial park and a second dollar store proposed for there. Earlier this year, Mayor David Mayfield objected when the city’s planning and zoning commission did not act as quickly as he desired on a request from the council to rezone most of the industrial park for commercial use.

  • Legacy of student lives in scholarship

    Classmates of Demarius Cox, a Hillsboro High School student who died unexpectedly from a health issue at a Colorado church camp in June of 2019, are graduating this May. They are seeing his influence in the form of the Demarius Lives scholarship. “This year would have been the year that Demarius would have been a senior,” teacher Jesse Allen said. “This is his class, you know?”

  • Nephew returns to see Kapaun sign

    Tributes to his uncle brought Raymond Kapaun to Marion last week. While recording three songs at Greenjeans Studio in Wellington, he took time to see a VFW post sign that commemorates his uncle, Father Emil Kapaun.

  • Soyez sworn in as sheriff

    In a hallway so packed with people that many had no chair to sit in, a former sergeant who left the sheriff’s office in 2008 to become a railroad detective was sworn in as sheriff. District judge Susan Robson administered the oath of office to Jeff Soyez, elected by Republican precinct committeemen and committeewomen to serve after former sheriff Rob Craft’s death.

  • Hobby becomes a business for Durham couple

    Anyone who has ever made pfeffernuesse, or peppernuts, by hand, knows it is a time-consuming exercise. The tiny traditional German cookies are made by forming dough into a thin roll and slicing it into bite-size pieces to be baked on a cookie sheet. Roy Davis of Durham, in partnership with his wife, Nadine, has been making and selling peppernut-making guns for more than 20 years. Using a gun makes the job much faster.

  • WW2 nurse to receive 100th birthday parade

    Helen Kleiber Rhodes didn’t plan to enlist in the Army, however much the Army asked her. “When the war started, they’d wait outside every day from when she graduated,” her daughter, Susan Boeh, said. “She had a job, and they would meet her there every day and ask her to sign up.”

  • Group to begin restoring mill

    After getting a grant to restore a 148-year-old Cedar Point mill, a nonprofit organization is seeking volunteers to tackle cleanup work starting in April. Dan Clother, head of Drinkwater and Schriver Mill Inc., a nonprofit group working to restore the historic mill, said volunteers would work from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday in April and May.

  • Bird flu reaches nearby county

    A backyard, mixed-species poultry flock in neighboring Dickinson County is among the latest to report an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The disease previously was noted near Ottawa and more recently has been noted in rural Sedgwick County.

AROUND THE COUNTY

  • Spring fling scheduled

    Peabody American Legion will have a vendor spring fling from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9. Products sold will include Scentsy items; Carol’s Canned Goods and Crafts; Bonnie’s Designs for the Prairie; Perfectly Posh; Pampered Chef close-out items including cricut tumblers, shirts, and dish towels; handmade purses, denim bags and baby items; homemade doilies; soy wax candles and sachets; quilts; quilted table runners; wall hangings; microwave potato bags; quilted soup bowls; and baked goods.Baked goods, breakfast burritos, and snackburgers will be sold.

  • Legislator to answer questions

    State Rep. Stephen Owens of Hesston, whose district includes Hillsboro and southern Marion County, will discuss legislative activity and answer questions at at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Ann Potter Room of Peabody Township Library.

  • Rural cooperative to meet

    Flint Hills Rural Electric Cooperative will have its 84th annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 29 at Herington Community Building, 810 S. Broadway. Registration and a meal will be at 5:30 p.m., and the business meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be open to all members of the cooperative.

  • Decorations should be removed

    Prairie Lawn Cemetery plans to start mowing April 4. All items around graves should be removed before that date.

AUTO

  • A journey into flatland: Tire problems are common in Marion County

    David Leith sees flat tires every week at Leith Inc., his tire shop in Marion. “It’s different every week,” Leith said. “But we get two, three, four, or five a week.”

  • Gas prices begin to edge down

    Recently rising gas prices crept downward last week. After hitting a record $4.33 a gallon March 11, the average nationwide price for a gallon of gasoline fell this week to $4.25, the largest weekly drop since January, according to AAA.

DEATHS

  • DeVerne Buchholz

    Services for DeVerne Buchholz, 72, who died Saturday at his home near Hillsboro, will be 4:30 p.m. Thursday at First Mennonite Church, Hillsboro. Pastor Tom Harder will officiate. Born Aug. 17, 1949, in Hays to LaVerne and Jane (Surprise) Buchholz, DeVerne married Sue Cosgrave on June 7, 2008, at Aulne.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Max Ewert

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Jackie Hett

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Hazel Smith

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Anna Stika

DOCKET

HOME

  • Spring has sprung at greenhouse

    In January 2021, Jana Dalke, owner and manager of Serenity Gardens greenhouse at 1320 190th Rd., received an email from one of her suppliers: “Perennials are selling out already for 2022. Get your order in now.” That was even before the 2021 season had arrived. Perennials now on sale at the greenhouse were ordered in January 2021. Since then, it’s been a battle getting some supplies.

  • It's time to plan for spring home projects

    Spring finally is here, which makes it a great time to start thinking about things to do for the home and yard. It’s a fine time to get ready to fertilize lawns in preparation for the growing season, according to Scott Pracht, store manager for Marion Ace Hardware.

OPINION

  • Gazing into our justice system's mirror

    Take a long, hard look at the faces at right. When you close your eyes and imagine what people jailed on suspicion of drug-related crimes look like, these aren’t the faces that come to mind, but they’re in the first three that show up on a list of Marion County’s currently incarcerated drug suspects. The two women come from different social strata. One operated a series of downtown businesses in Marion, including a nothing less staid and established than a tax preparation firm. The other lives in a house of less than 900 square feet, valued at just $16,200, on which property taxes haven’t been paid for four years but where drug arrests have occurred far more often than tax payments, even before she purchased the home.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    The promises of spring

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Fired chief, Sharp rock

PEOPLE

  • Insurance agent wins awards

    Hillsboro insurance agent Jayson Hanschu received four awards for 2021 achievements. Hanschu is now qualified for American Family Insurance’s championship ring for career achievement.

  • History presentation, free digitizing planned

    A presentation on Flint Hills history and an opportunity for families to have up to 15 photos and letters digitally scanned for free is planned for the afternoon of April 2 at Pioneer Bluffs, a mile north of Matfield Green on K-177. Veteran extension agent Mike Holder will speak at 2, Beverages and snacks will be served.

  • 1920s fundraiser planned

    A 1920s-themed evening of music, giveaways, and a catered meal is planned for April 2 at Peabody Lutheran Church as a benefit for Peabody’s Sunflower Theater. Cocktails and appetizers will start at 6 p.m. with dinner and a program to follow.

  • Legion milestone to be honored

    Dale Britton will celebrate 50 years of American Legion membership at 6 p.m. April 1 at the Peabody post home. Pizza will be available from 5 to 8 p.m.

  • Senior centers menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 105, 135 years ago

SCHOOL

  • Rathbone to sign with Friends

    Hillsboro senior Tristan Rathbone, a 5-foot-9, 180-pound linebacker, plans to sign today to play football this fall for Friends University in Wichita. Named a first-team all-state defensive player in Class 2A by Sports in Kansas, he also was a star member of the Hillsboro High School wrestling team, placing fifth in Class 3-2-1A and finished the season with a 42-5 record and a school record number of career victories.

  • Students to perform in musical

    Julianna Schrag and Chris Strecker from Goessel will be among cast members for Bethel College’s spring musical “Bright Star” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Luyken Fine Arts Center, 300 E. 27th St., North Newton. The musical tells of a young girl growing up barefoot and carefree in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in the 1920s and, 22 years later, of her work as a well-to-do magazine editor.

  • Honor rolls

  • College degrees and honors

SPORTS

MORE…

