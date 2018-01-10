HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Denny Kruger and his son Derek were among a dozen ice fishermen testing their luck at Marion Reseroir ahead of melting this week.
After performing for years in school musicals, Vance Klassen, a 2017 Hillsboro graduate, hopes somdeday to perform on Broadway.
Sienna Kaufman prepares for a free throw in the first half of Tuesday's game against visiting Hoisington.
Ryker Yoder, 4-year-old grandson of Evan and Becki Yoder, proudly shows two of the eggs he gathered Friday on his grandparents' farm. He and his parents, Jacob and Rylee Yoder, live in a second house on the farm. He is the sixth generation to live there.
